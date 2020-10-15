Dodgers set MLB record for most postseason runs in a single inning

The Los Angeles Dodgers made Major League Baseball history early in the third game in the National League Championship Series in Arlington, TX on Wednesday. In the first inning, they scored 11 runs, the most ever in a single inning in Major League Baseball postseason play. With the explosive offensive inning, the Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 15-3. However, despite the offensive onslaught, the Dodgers still trail the best out of seven series two games to one.

In the historic inning, Mookie Betts was the leadoff hitter and reached base on the opening pitch with a single. He then scored on the second pitch of the game when Corey Seager doubled.

The Braves seemed to have got through the first inning relatively unscathed when Justin Turner and Max Muncy each grounded out. But in fact, that was when the Dodgers onslaught would develop.

The next nine Dodgers got on base. Catcher Will Smith doubled and scored Seager to put the Dodgers top 2-0. Outfielder Cody Bellinger then walked, and then fellow Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson hit a three-run blast to center field, which put the Dodgers up by a convincing score of 5-0. Pederson’s 419 foot home run, was followed by a 422 foot home run by Edwin Rios, which put L.A. up 6-0.

The Dodgers were far from done, even at that point. After Chris Taylor walked on six pitches, the Braves made a pitching change, as Kyle Wright left after only two thirds of an inning, and reliever Grant Drayton came in.

Drayton struggled even more than Wright. To close out the first, he gave up a walk to Betts, single to Seager, which scored Taylor, and hit Turner with a pitch. The Dodgers all of a sudden had the bases loaded, and Muncy smacked a 435 foot grand slam to put the Dodgers up 11-0.

The Dodgers would score four more times over the next two innings before the Braves scored three runs themselves. Game four is Thursday.