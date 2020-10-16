Combat

Fight of the Day: Javier Hernandez vs. Yuki

Fight of the Day: Javier Hernandez vs. Yuki

Combat

Fight of the Day: Javier Hernandez vs. Yuki

By October 16, 2020 7:49 am

By |

 

Date: October 25, 2012
Card: RISE 90
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home