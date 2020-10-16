The Livest Dog at UFC Fight Island 6: Mark Striegl

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Mark Striegl

Opponent: Said Nurmagomedov

Odds: +350 (bet $100 to win $350)

People see the name Nurmagomedov and instantly see a name you want to bet on. Like a lot of his countrymen, people assume he has the wrestling prowess to dominate anybody on the ground and take it there whenever he wants. However, his success just hasn’t been there. Against Justin Scoggins in his debut, he managed just one takedown in 11 attempts. It hasn’t been much better since with his takedown percentage in the UFC at just 7%.

What’s interesting about all of this is that he’ll be facing a debuting fighter with a wrestling and combat sambo background. Striegl, the longtime URCC champion, is physically dominant in his own right on top. He’s used that to amass a 18-2 record that includes a submission win over Kai Kara-France. While his striking might lag slightly behind Nurmagomedov, the line appears to be moved more by the name than the skillset, which makes this prime for an underdog bet.







2020 Record: 12–18

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $22

Return on Investment: <1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

