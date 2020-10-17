UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Brian Ortega got a huge win tonight on UFC Fight Island, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie.

Before we go any further, we should note that international fight commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Brian Ortega: $225,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Andrade: $185,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmy Crute: $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chan Sung Jung: $90,000 ($80,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $75,000 ($65,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

James Krause: $74,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Guram Kutateladze: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mateusz Gamrot: $73,500 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Said Nurmagomedov: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thomas Almeida: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Silva: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Poliana Botelho: $31,000 ($27,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jun Yong Park: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Fares Zarim: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maxim Grishin: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Phillips: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Modestas Bukauskas: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Mullarkey: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mark Striegl: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)