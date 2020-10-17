UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie

Oct 18, 2020

Flash Forum

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,853 – above average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Brian Ortega (14-1, 1 NC, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung (16-5, #5 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Katlyn Chookagian (14-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade (20-8, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jimmy Crute (11-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES)- ROUND 1 (2:01)

vs Modestas Bukauskas (11-2, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

___________________________________

Welterweights:

Claudia Silva (14-1, #15 ranked welterweight) vs James Krause (27-9, #23 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

___________________________________

Featherweights:

Thomas Almeida (22-3, #44 ranked featherweight) vs Jonathan Martinez (12-3, #32 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Mateusz Gamrot (17-0, 1 NC) vs Guram Kutateladze (11-2

*** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

__________________________________

Women’s Flyweights:

Gillian Robertson (8-4, #14 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-27 x 2, 29-28) vs Poliana Botelho (8-2, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Jun Yung Park (11-4, #49 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION vs John Phillips (22-10, 1 NC, #46 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Jamie Mullarkey (12-3, #70 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam (10-3, #70 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

Light Heavyweights:

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-7, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Maxim Grishin (30-8-2, #40 ranked light heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 2 (4:58)

___________________________________

Bantamweights:

Said Nurmagomedov (13-2, #25 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (0:51)

vs Mark Striegl (18-2, 1 NC)

