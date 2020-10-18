MLB

Dave Roberts gives Rays bulletin-board material heading into World Series

Dave Roberts gives Rays bulletin-board material heading into World Series

MLB

Dave Roberts gives Rays bulletin-board material heading into World Series

By October 18, 2020 11:18 pm

By |

The Dodgers were feeling themselves after their thrilling 4-3 comeback win in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, and their manager said something he probably shouldn’t have.

Dave Roberts saw his team fight back to win three consecutive games after finding themselves in a 3-1 hole to advance to the World Series, and they’ll face the analytics-driven Rays in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

The party was on after the win, and everyone was in good spirits. Roberts, in fact, even went on to say the following during a live TV interview, after the team received its trophy.

“This year is our year,” Roberts said of the World Series, essentially guaranteeing a win.

Gotta think the Rays will take note of that, and use it as motivation heading into the big series.

MLB

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

9hr

MLB 9hr ago

The Tampa Bay Rays, one of the more uniquely run organizations in baseball, have reached the World Series. A lot of teams have adapted (…)

More MLB
Home