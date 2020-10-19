Episode 10 of 'The Common Sens Podcast': Dadonov and Daddy Daycare

Following a rather eventful for week for the Ottawa Senators, another episode of ‘The Common Sens Podcast’ has dropped.

Recorded on Saturday afternoon, Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) and I discuss the Evgeni Dadonov signing, the recent trades involving Erik Gudbranson and Austin Watson and the news that Joey Daccord could be the team’s goaltender of the future after it was announced that he had signed a three-year extension with the Senators. My seven-month old daughter also debuted and made a number of cameos in the episode, so apologies in advance if some of the background sounds wear on you.

‘The Common Sens Podcast’ is available on all major streaming platforms. If you have not already, please subscribe using your preferred provider and if you can send us some feedback in the form of tweets, Apple reviews or etc., we would love to hear from you listeners.

Thanks, we hope you enjoy the show.