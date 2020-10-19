Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Miguel Castro

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Miguel Castro.

Player Review: Miguel Castro

2020 Stats:

Baltimore Orioles: 16 Appearances, 15.2 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 1 Save, 24:5 K:BB Ratio, 0.4 WAR

New York Mets: 10 Appearances, 9.0 Innings Pitched, 1-2 Won-Loss Record, 4.00 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 14:8 K:BB Ratio, 0.1 WAR

Story: Miguel Castro began 2020 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles, where he worked as a setup man in their bullpen. The Orioles were falling out of the playoff race by the trade deadline and flipped Castro to the Mets in a trade that netted them pitching prospect Kevin Smith and a player to be named later or cash considerations. Castro immediately started working in the back of the Mets’ bullpen but wasn’t a cure-all for a unit that needed a boost after the organization decided to put Seth Lugo in the rotation. The Mets saw Castro implode in the two biggest spots he was placed in, giving up two runs in extra innings of a critical Labor Day game against the Philadelphia Phillies and coughing up a run against the Washington Nationals on September 26 in a game the Mets needed to stay alive. Both of those losses fell on Castro’s ledger as New York was eliminated for the postseason.

Grade: C-

Castro showed flashes of brilliance but struggled with his command too often as his WHIP spiked over two in his 10 relief appearances for the Mets. That isn’t an acceptable performance for a reliever expected to work in the later innings.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds of Returning: 99%

2021 Role: Middle Reliever

The Mets will likely retain Castro, who is under club control for another two years and was slated to make a hair over a million dollars before the pandemic reduced salaries around the sport. Castro will probably earn about $1.5 million in 2021 which is nothing for a capable reliever that can probably benefit from extended work with the new analytics staff Steve Cohen will implement going forward. The best-case scenario for the Mets is that Castro thrives and becomes an underrated gem as a setup man but the most likely outcome is a middle reliever.

