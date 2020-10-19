The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Marc Leach +450 over Qais Ashfaq
Notable New Champions:
- WBA Super/WBO World Lightweight Champion: Teofimo Lopez
- WBA Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Champion: Lewis Ritson
- Interim WBC World Female Middleweight Champion: Ema Kozin
- WBA Fedecentro Junior Welterweight Champion: Antonio Moran
- Enfusion Women’s 54kg World Champion: Ella Grapperhaus
- Fight To Win Black Belt Middleweight Champion: Jon Blank
- WBO International Junior Welterweight Champion: Arnold Barboza Jr.
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Weakest Division in the UFC Gets an Immediate Upgrade: Women’s flyweight, long the bane and weakest link of the UFC chain, now has a hungry new challenger in Jessica Andrade, former strawweight champion and slammer of tall women, and she absolutely decimated Katlyn Chookagian and finished her with body shots.
- Another Weekend, Another Robbery: It wouldn’t be a full weekend of boxing without another robbert that makes your eyes bleed with anger. This time it was Lewis Ritson escaping with a win over hard-nosed grizzled veteran Miguel Vazquez, thanks to one of the worst scorecards I’ve ever seen that had him the victor 117-111.
- Dethroned: It’s not every day that a pound-for-pound king gets taken off of his throne, but it happened Saturday night on ESPN, where apparently everyone except Vasyl Lomachenko knew that the main card started at 10:00. It wasn’t until about the eigth round that Loma felt like lacing up his gloves, and by then it was too little, too late, as Teofimo Lopez had it in the bag and became the king at lightweight.