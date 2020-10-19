WWE Monday Night Raw (10/19) Results And Review: Last Raw Before 'Hell In A Cell,' Women's Championship On The Line, And More

This edition of Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. Matches and segments included Bray Wyatt bringing the Fire Fly Fun House to Raw, Elias promising a concert for the ages, Keith Lee went one on one with Braun Strowman and the Raw Women’s Championship was on the line as Asuka defended it against Lana.

Alexa Bliss opened the show in the ring and summoned The Fiend. Retribution came out to interrupt them. Retribution turned off the lights to attack The Fiend but they disappeared. The Hurt Business came out and attacked Retribution.

The Hurt Business Defeated Retribution

The Fiend appeared after the lights went out and assaulted Retribution. He took them all out including T Bar with the Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail.

Review: The match was pretty good. It is kind of weird though they would have Retribution lose since it was their first match since Ali was revealed to be a part of the group.

AJ Styles came out to the ring with Jordan Omogbehin. He claimed to be the new leader of Monday Night Raw. He said that he is the face that runs the place and he will prove it by beating Matt Riddle. He said the new era belongs to him.

The referee counted Jordan as he refused to leave the ring. The ref counted but Jordan stopped him. The ref pleaded with him to leave the ring and he did.

AJ Styles Defeated Matt Riddle

Review: Good match. It was a match you would expect out of these two and it will be interesting to see what they do with Jordan Omogbehin as AJ’s bodyguard.

Charly Caruso interviewed Drew McIntyre. She asks about Randy Orton and tells her that he will speak to him directly. She leaves as he grabbed the mic. He calls Randy a sadistic and selfish individual. He talks about him attacking the 4 legends. Drew said he has never fought inside the cell but he has been through hell. He said that there’ll be no honor and respect this Sunday because Randy doesn’t deserve them.

Asuka Defeated Lana To Retain The Raw Women’s Championship

Nia Jax came out after the match and attacked Asuka. Shayna Baszler joined in with her. Nia Jax put Lana through the announce table again. Shayna tried to attack Asuka but Asuka fought back, knocking Shayna out of the ring.

Review: The match was pretty good. Lana didn’t look too bad with Asuka but there was obviously no way she was winning the title.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler They claim they come out and dominate. Nia said she dares anyone to come out and prove them wrong. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and The Riot Squad came out.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baslzer Defeated Riot Squad, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Review: This was an okay match. This just felt very thrown together and not much creative feel to it.

Elias has his concert on the stage. He sings “Amen.” After he sings his next song, he said he loves none of the audience. He does an encore until a hooded man playing the guitar interrupts him. He told the guy to give him the guitar. Jeff Hardy showed himself as the hooded guitar player and swing the guitar at him but Elias ducked. Jeff told Elias he didn’t run him over as Elias got out of there.

Miz and Morrison talked about saving Mandy Rose and Tucker from Otis as they got drafted them to Raw. They said they will save the Money In THe Bank briefcase. Tucker interrupts them and berates them for using Miz’s influence to get them away from Otis and delaying the trial. He said he has a tag team partner for their match later on. Miz said they are not trying to ruin Otis’ life but they accept the challenge.

Kofi Kingston Defeated Sheamus

Review: Really good match. Both of them always had great chemistry in the ring and it didn’t disappoint.

Mustafa Ali talked about his power is to create chaos. He said all he needs is a laptop and he will make anybody’s life miserable. Ali said he knows all of their secrets and revealed that he was the hacker. He claimed the company is greedy and corrupt. He said the performers dreams are left to die here. Ali claimed that their truth will be heard.

The Hurt Business are talking about their win backstage. Titus O’Neal came up to them and offered to join them. MVP said he’ll talk about it over and then said they are in business. Titus thought he meant that he was in but they attacked him.

Miz and Morrison called out Tucker to find out who is tag partner is for their match. Tucker came out saying that he looked all over the globe and found a premiere luchador. He introduced El Grand Gordo to the ring. He was Otis in a mask. Miz and Morrison pointed out that it was Otis. Tucker said Gordo has the potential to be the next Rey Mysterio. Miz said Otis is not championship material and he spits in the face of everyone that has held the contract. Miz calls Otis a joke. Miz brags about representing the company in all forms. He calls Otis a underdog and said that means that everyone feels sorry for him. He claimed he will separate him from that Money In The Bank contract. Miz said you could put a mask on a pig and its still a pig. Tucker and Otis stormed the ring and attacked them.

El Grand Gordo and Tucker Defeated Miz and Morrison

Review: Pretty good match. Kind of was what it was. I honestly think the promo from Miz was much better than the actual match.

The New Day celebrate with Tucker and El Grand Gordo. Mandy Rose brought El Grand Gordo a big ham.

Bray Wyatt appeared for the Fire Fly Fun House. He said he can’t wait to make new friends on Raw. He said he is off to a great start with The Fiend taking out Retribution. All the puppets were excited to make new friends on Raw. Bray said he promises to be a better friend. He introduces Alexa Bliss to the Fun House.

Braun Strowman Defeated Keith Lee

Keith Lee low blowed Braun after the match. Lee yelled at Braun and left.

Review: This match was pretty underwhelming mostly at the end. It wasn’t because Braun won but the way Keith got pinned. It looked like a kick out. Then Keith attacked Braun after the match with a low blow and I’m just confused of where they were going with this whole thing.

Randy Orton came down to the ring as the ring was surrounded by the Hell In A Cell. Orton said that he has had 7 matches inside Hell In A Cell and he understood himself better after the matches. He said he remembers taking on Mark Henry, Jeff Hardy, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, and John Cena. He said he remembers going toe to toe with The Undertaker inside the cell and earning his respect. He was talking about Drew McIntyre until McIntyre came out. McIntyre tried to get in but the door was locked. Drew pulled bolt cutters from the barricade and snapped the lock off. Drew closed the door as the show went off the air and Randy stood in the ring with the chair.

Overall Review: This had a couple of good matches like Sheamus and Kofi and Riddle and Styles but other than that, this was just an average episode of Raw that really felt lackluster. The Ali promo was probably my favorite of the night. The ending segment with Drew and Randy just didn’t do anything for me. It just felt like another formulaic go home show final segment for a world title match inside Hell In A Cell. I understand they were going for the cliffhanger direction to sell the match at Hell In A Cell but they could’ve done more than just Drew cutting the lock off of the door.

Grade: 5/10