Cryotherapy: the most effective treatment for injury recovery

Cryotherapy is a treatment on the rise due to the many properties it has at different levels, among which the sports one stands out, since it offers the improvement of physical performance and a faster and more effective recovery from injuries.

The use of the sports cryotherapy machine has grown considerably in recent years thanks to the fact that various studies have verified a series of new advantages and benefits of its use.

Benefits of cryotherapy in sport

Whole-body cryotherapy is based on exposing the body to very low temperatures for a short period of time (the exposure lasts approximately 3 minutes). This technique provides benefits on the body surface and reaches the deepest tissues: hence its great benefits. During these minutes, the person doesn’t suffer. On the contrary, it has a pleasant sensation because our body releases endorphins for our well-being.

The most common application of cryosauna cabins is sports, since there are many athletes, both elite and amateur, who use this sophisticated technique to improve their physical capacities.

One of its strengths, without doubt, is the ability of this treatment to speed up the recovery processes from injuries or muscle discomfort, through a natural and effective process for regeneration and return to normal activity.

Through the low temperatures to which users are subjected in cryotherapy treatments, the tissues are strengthened, facilitating and shortening the recovery time.

It`s an ideal complement for this group, since the application of liquid nitrogen in vapor supposes a boost for their performance from different points of view, not only in the recovery of injuries; It also contributes to muscle recovery after intense efforts, as well as tendons and bones.

Even without experiencing damage or injury, cryotherapy can be an added value for athletes, since it contributes to an increase in physical performance for a fuller sports performance.

This is due to the body’s reaction to liquid nitrogen in vapor, which increases blood flow and releases chemicals that help the athlete achieve greater power, top speed and resistance to fatigue.

All these properties finally lead to a state of mental balance that will also be important to meet the athlete’s goals, thanks to the release of endorphins, which are responsible for a relaxation in the tensions of these people, their emotional stability and, hence, increasing their motivation, among other benefits.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, Conor McGregor, LeBron James, Gareth Bale, Michael Phelps… are just some of the examples of world-class athletes who do not hesitate to enter Cryosense cabins to achieve important benefits at different levels.

Exposure to extreme cold temperatures in cryosauna cabins, through liquid nitrogen in vapor between -110 and -180ºC, is one of the most effective methods today from different points of view apart from sports: it involves a series of advances at the aesthetic, health and general well-being level of everyone who undergoes this treatment.

Main advantages of cryotherapy for athletes

Among the most important reasons why athletes decide to undergo this treatment, the following stand out:

Increased performance: with increased blood flow, chemicals are released to achieve greater physical power, with greater top speed and resistance to fatigue.

Recovery after effort: it is a very suitable alternative to recover after a great physical effort, thus achieving a reduction in discomfort and muscle fatigue.

Injury recovery: it is a real help to prevent injuries although, in case of injury, it also achieves a more effective recovery and faster muscle regeneration.

Mental balance: in addition to the physical benefits, cryotherapy also achieves a state of mental balance, with a release of endorphins that results in well-being, a feeling of happiness and relaxation.

