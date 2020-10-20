Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Stu Stone

The HOVG Podcast: Stu Stone

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Stu Stone

By October 20, 2020 1:19 am

By |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Stu Stone.

The actor and director talks to the boys about his new film “Faking a Murderer”, shares the response to his previous opus “Jack of All Trades”, the effect it had on his family and the rise in popularity of Foul Ball Paul, drops far too many late-80s/early-90s baseball names and educates everyone on the sordid past of former outfielder Mel Hall.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Filmmakers Play Themselves In “Faking A Murderer”

The Making of Faking a Murderer: Talking True Crime With Filmmakers Adam Rodness and Stu Stone

Trailer: Unreal True Crime Story ‘Faking a Murderer’ is ‘Catfish’ Meets ‘Deliverance’

Madonna and Rob Deer?

The Many Crimes of Mel Hall

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Negro Leagues History.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

16hr

MMA 16hr ago

October 19, 2020 11:47 am · By:

  So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how?  Time to prove it. We present to you (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home