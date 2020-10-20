Top five NFL performers from Week 6

We have now completed six weeks of the National Football League season. Over the last two days, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans joined the Seattle Seahawks as the only undefeated teams at five wins and zero losses. Here are the top five performers from winning teams in week six.

5) Philip Rivers–Indianapolis Colts–There is no doubt that Philip Rivers is getting comfortable in his new surroundings after 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. On Sunday, Indianapolis improved to a record of four wins and two losses with a tight 31-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rivers completed 29 of 44 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns. It was a great comeback for Indy, who once trailed 21-0.

4) Kyler Murray–Arizona Cardinals–The second-year star out of the University of Oklahoma might have only completed nine passes on Monday night in a dominant 38-10 Cardinals win over the Dallas Cowboys, but exemplified great agility on the ground. Murray had 74 rushing yards and one touchdown to go along with 188 yards and two touchdowns. Murray’s chemistry with Christian Kirk was special. Kirk had 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown pass was an 80-yard long bomb.

3) Ryan Tannehill–Tennessee Titans–The 32-year-old from Lubbock, TX is a major reason why the Titans are undefeated at 5-0 despite having 23 cases of coronavirus. On Sunday, Tennessee beat Houston 42-36 in a shootout. Tannehill completed 30 of 41 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

2) Derrick Henry–Tennessee Titans–The Houston Texans defense could not stop the run either on Sunday. Derrick Henry had 22 carries for 212 yards and two catches for 52 yards. Henry’s best run went for a whopping 94 yards which put Tennessee up 29-23 at the time.

1) Matt Ryan–Atlanta Falcons–It has been an awful start for the Atlanta Falcons as they lost their first five games. The team looked great from start to finish on Sunday in an impressive 40-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan meanwhile was sensational as he completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan also found great chemistry with Julio Jones, who had eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.