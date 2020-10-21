Combat

Fight of the Day: Cris Cyborg vs. Jorina Baars

Fight of the Day: Cris Cyborg vs. Jorina Baars

Combat

Fight of the Day: Cris Cyborg vs. Jorina Baars

By October 21, 2020 10:23 am

By |

 

Date: March 28, 2014
Card: Lion Fight 14
Championship(s): Lion Fight Women’s Featherweight Championship (Inaugural)
Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home