How to Follow Jockeys and Trainers When Betting on Horse Racing

If you want to make a real success of your horse racing betting, then you need to look at many angles. We have those who back favourites, those who back longshots and many who combine the two.

This may be done by studying the form, by looking at the draw, the official ratings or something else completely. One other area that you can look at is to see what jockeys and trainers are at the meeting, and if there are any worth following.

This is a great way to narrow down the field and follow the right people when placing bets. Get this right and you could see your betting profits soar, without the need to look into detail at the form of individual horses.

What Jockeys & Trainers Should You Follow?

If you are looking to follow jockeys and trainers then you will need to choose a criteria by which you decide who to follow.

A look through today’s racecards with runners and riders will show you which jockeys and trainers are heading to each meeting.

From here you can choose to go with the big names that appear to have strong chances. Other options include choosing those who have been in form recently, so for example, a trainer who has a good record over the past 14 days or month.

Following a trainer or jockey just as they are hitting form is often a great way to have success, and could give you multiple winners over a few days.

Following the big names is also something that can work too. These generally have the better horses in terms of trainers, and the riders often get their pick of a number of horses in the race.

This gives them a better chance of winning, though obviously in some races the odds will reflect that, and riders with big reputations such as Frankie Dettori will have more followers than most.

Local Track Favourites

If you want to take this method a step further then rather than looking at this from a national level, and seeing which jockeys and trainers are the best overall, you can look at things at a local level.

This means looking at the trainers and jockeys who are the best at a specific track. This may not always give you the same answer, because some tracks are smaller and in remote areas so the bigger names will not travel to them, instead this will be a list of local riders and jockeys.

The betting odds you take shouldn’t be affected as much when you use this method, as these names are not the ones you would normally see when looking at the latest horse racing news. However, they do still have the same great records, just based around a track rather than overall.

Going Even Further In Depth

This type of gambling doesn’t have to just stop at this, there are many ways in which you can use stats and recent winners to help you narrow down the field.

One of the most common is to look at two year old races and the winners from those. Many trainers will start their young horses off at the same place, because they know the track is fair and gives their horses a nice experience on debut.

It could be that the very best two-year-olds they have in training all head to this course for their introduction, meaning the trainer has a good record there with two years olds.

This is really going in depth and looking at this from a micro level, but certainly worth the time as there will be interesting stats you can use in your betting that come out of it.