UFC 254 Prelim Breakout Star: Miranda Maverick

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Although our champion from another organization was ultimately unsuccessful in this column last week, we dig back in on another who has proven herself on the regional scene.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Miranda Maverick

Nickname – Fear The

Affiliation – The House of Muay Thai

From – Norfolk, VA

Height – 5’3″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 7-2 (0-0 UFC)

What makes her impressive

The answer here is obvious: Maverick is an incredible wrestler. From wrestling at a young age, she has a great sense of when to shoot the takedown and has always chained her shots together well. At only 23-years old though, we continue to see development in her game, most notably in her top control once it hits the mat. Whereas in her earlier days she seemed to be way more apt to just buckle down and pin her opponents for control, she now has a much better sense of how to allow her opponents to move and then use that movement for her advantage.

Why she has been overlooked

A couple of early losses in Maverick’s record kept it from looking the way you would want a prospect with UFC aspirations to look. However, it’s worth noting that those losses came to fighters with more experience than her, including one to UFC veteran DeAnna Bennett. After that bout, she avenged that loss by not only beating Bennett, but submitting her in the finals of a one-night, three-fight tournament. The growth between those fights was apparent, but that doesn’t always show up in the record or, as a result, the hype.

What makes this a good match-up

Liana Jojua has shown she has some real skills off of her back. In her sophomore effort in the UFC, she was taken down quickly by Diana Belbita, but quickly locked up an armbar off of her back. While that was impressive, it doesn’t seem like a realistic option against Maverick. Maverick has never been subbed at the amateur or professional level and that’s with spending the majority of the time on the mat. Jojua may have some chops there, but she has likely never seen any top pressure like that of Maverick’s.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 206-91-1 (2 NC) (10 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)