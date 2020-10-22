5 Cool Reasons to Try Hang Gliding

Did you ever dream that you were flying? It’s one of the most common dreams, and something many of us wish we could do in real life.

However, it’s much more attainable than you think, thanks to hang gliding. Hang gliding is an incredible adventure sport where you fly a non-motorized, light aircraft through the air, sailing through the wind before safely landing on the ground.

It’s an incredibly fun experience and easy for complete beginners, as you fly with the company and safety of an experienced pilot. If you need an injection of adventure into your life, hang gliding may be just what you need—keep reading to find five awesome reasons to try it out.

1. Hang Gliding Is a Huge Adrenaline Rush

Do you love roller coasters, bungee jumping, or driving fast? If so, you may be an adrenaline junkie.

For some, there’s nothing more exciting than the thrill of pushing yourself to the limit with the excitement of a new hobby or sport. If you fall into this category, you’re sure to love hang gliding.

With hang gliding, you basically run out over a ledge until your feet drop out from under you, which can be both terrifying and exciting—either way, you’re sure to love it!

Even if you become an expert hang glider, the adrenaline rush isn’t likely to go away, since there’s always somewhere new to hang glide or a new technique to try. In fact, hang gliding is so addictive that many people fully embrace the sport, purchasing their own equipment and going for a flight at every opportunity.

2. It’s Good Exercise

You’re a day of hang gliding, you’re sure to be exhausted and ready for a nap! You may not realize it, but hang gliding is a true form of exercising.

The hang glider itself weighs upwards of 50 pounds. For a day of hang gliding, you’ll need to carry it out of the car, check and make sure everything is in order, then carry it to your launch site.

After that, it’s time to run and propel your hang glider into the air. While you don’t have to be at peak physical fitness levels to start hang gliding, regular hang gliding is sure to increase your fitness.

It’s one of the most fun ways to build muscle and increase your cardio. Give it a try today and you’re sure to enjoy it!

Even better, you’ll be having so much fun that it won’t even feel like you’re exercising.

3. See the World from New Heights

One of the coolest reasons to try hang gliding is for the views. It literally allows you to soar over the earth, just like a bird.

As humans, bound to the earth, we often wish for the ability to fly—hang gliding lets you turn your dream into reality. You’ll get to fly over the land, seeing spectacular parks, beaches, rivers, and mountains from above.

These gorgeous views can make for epic video footage as well, so don’t forget to bring along your GoPro or action camera to record your adventure. Just make sure it’s securely attached to you, so it’s not dropped or lost.

4. Meet New People

Another awesome reason to try hang gliding is for the social aspect. Hang gliding is a fun way to meet new people, as it tends to attract those who are friendly, love adventure, and enjoy the outdoors.

You can find social hang gliding and paragliding clubs all over the country, and they frequently have social events for members, a good way to meet like-minded individuals.

If you’re looking for hang gliding clubs in your area, search online or reach out to the United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association to learn more.

Or, if you’re traveling overseas, one of the beautiful things about hang gliding is that it can be done all over the world. In addition to the US, hang gliding is also popular in Europe, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil.

No matter where you go in the world, you’re likely to find hang gliding locations and fellow hang gliders that you can share the experience with. After your hang glide, get to know your new friends over a drink.

Hang gliding is an incredible way to connect with others and find a community of new friends.

5. Push Yourself Out of Your Comfort Zone

Daily life can become pretty monotonous—work, school, Netflix, gym, repeat. However, life is more than just the daily grind!

If you need to step out of your comfort zone and try something completely new, hang gliding may be what you need. For most people, it’s a completely new experience that will change the way they see the world, literally!

For a break from daily life, book a hang gliding trip so you have something amazing to look forward to.

Try Out Hang Gliding Today

Are you ready to fly? Now that you know a few awesome reasons to try out hang gliding, it’s time to book your first adventure!

Start researching companies that offer hang gliding trips for beginners. They’ll provide you with everything you need, including equipment, instruction, and safety gear.

When researching companies, try to read reviews online to learn more about what previous customers liked about the company, especially when it comes to beginner hang gliders.

Before you know it, you’ll be about to take off—and already thinking about booking your second hang gliding trip!

