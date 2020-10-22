Blake Snell, Brandon Lowe lead Rays to game two World Series win

The Tampa Bay Rays needed to find a way to rebound on Wednesday following a convincing 8-3 game one loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. They did just that.

In game two of the World Series from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, the two Rays players which led the way were starting pitcher Blake Snell of Seattle, WA, and second baseman Brandon Lowe of Newport News, VA. Lowe hit two home runs, while Snell had nine strikeouts in a 6-4 Rays win over the Dodgers to even the series at one game apiece.

It was a breakout performance for Lowe, who has struggled in the postseason to date. Heading into Wednesday, he was only batting .107 with six hits in 52 at bats. Lowe was also having massive problems just making contact with the baseball. So far, he has struckout 20 times. To put things into perspective, Lowe has had 14 more strikeouts than base hits in 16 postseason games.

In game two, Lowe hit a first inning, 410 foot home run to left center field off of Dodgers opener Tony Gonsolin, and then a fifth inning, 381 foot home run to left field off of Dodgers relief pitcher Dustin May. Lowe’s first inning home run was a solo shot which put the Rays up 1-0, and the fifth inning home run also scored Austin Meadows, and put the Rays up 5-0.

On the mound, Snell did not pitch five complete innings, as he gave up a two-run home run to Chris Taylor with two out in the fifth inning. However, over the first four innings, he was brilliant, as he did not allow a Dodgers player to record a base hit. In the process, Snell became the third pitcher in World Series history to collect two strikeouts in four consecutive innings. He joins Bob Gibson and Sandy Koufax on that prestigious list. Game three of the World Series is Friday after a one day break.