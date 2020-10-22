Your Morning Dump... Where Theis has surgery and Drummond rumors never die

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Luckily, there has not been any major bad news regarding injuries or recovery time for the Celtics this offseason. This includes the most recent update about Boston’s starting center, Daniel Theis.

The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday that center Daniel Theis underwent surgery on his left knee this week, including the removal of a “loose body.” The team said the arthroscopic procedure was successful and is not expected to prevent him from being ready for training camp.

Although the league lacks an official start date for the season, all signs point to Theis being ready. His $5 million contract is not fully guaranteed for this year, but everyone expects the Celtics will guarantee it before free agency opens. Theis was vaulted into the starting center role last year and performed dutifully, but struggled in the Eastern Conference Finals. It appears the Celtics will stick with the German big man as their primary big, while Rob Williams continues to develop.

On Page 2: Where Andre Drummond is seemingly available… again

But, if things don’t get better it becomes even easier to flip Drummond and his mammoth expiring contract to another team to recoup assets to assist in their rebuild. Teams like the Boston Celtics, the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers all make sense as trade destinations for Drummond and according to sources, the Celtics are monitoring the situation.

Forbes

Here come the trade rumors again. Do the Celtics go out and get the former All-Star? On one hand, Drummond is a double-double machine who provides a dominant presence in the paint. On the other, Drummond cannot space the floor, frequently makes bad decisions, and tries to play beyond his role. This could just be a product of playing for terrible teams throughout his eight-year career, but something tells me this is just the type of player he is. Personally, I am hoping that this just stays a rumor, like it has for the last two years.

With Drummond holding a $28 million salary, a lot of decisions need to be made within the organization to make a move. We will have to wait and see if Danny finds an enticing scenario to land the big man.

And, finally…