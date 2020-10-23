5 Reasons Why Athletes Use CBD

CBD has become a wildly popular substance over the past few years, going from legalization in late 2018 to 1 in 3 American adults have tried the substance. CBD oil has many potential benefits, and these benefits have proven to make the compound very popular for all sorts of people – including athletes. Here are five reasons why so many CBD oil for athletes have become fans of the substance.

Pain Relief

Pain relief is one of the biggest reasons that CBD for athletes has become so popular. According to numerous studies, CBD has some properties that can help reduce various types of pain, including pain caused by arthritis, pain caused as a result of cancer treatments, and multiple sclerosis spasticity. According to one 2018 scientific review, available evidence makes it clear that CBD may have these pain-relieving properties. Indeed, the Arthritis Foundation has gone as far as to create a guide for users on best practices when it comes to CBD use.

This has obvious implications for athletes, who constantly find themselves in pain as a result of their athletic exertions. A bit of topical CBD on an area of pain may go a long way, and many athletes have also taken to using tinctures or edibles to consume CBD and help with general muscle pain.

Muscle Soreness & Workout Recovery

Athletes, of course, workout on a regular basis as part of their strength and conditioning program. While this is good and necessary, it can lead to a great deal of pain, muscle soreness, and potentially injury. Preliminary evidence and anecdotal experience show that many athletes have come to rely on CBD in order to recover from a hard workout or athletic event. Working out can cause small tears in our muscles and inflammation, resulting in inflammation and pain. CBD oil for athletes may be able to reduce this pain and allow athletes to get back to their top form quicker.

Stress Reduction

Despite what many of us may think, the stress on athletes is very real, and particularly for those who perform at the top levels of professional sports. CBD may have mood-enhancing properties. A 2014 review of available literature found that CBD had properties that seemed to be able to reduce depression and anxiety. Another review found that it had the potential to reduce stress and that users often reported improved moods. According to other studies, these effects are relatively quick and sustained.

All of this means that CBD’s benefits may be multi-faceted. Users can not only potentially reduce their levels of pain but also improve their mood.

Better Sleep

Some evidence indicates that CBD can help users sleep better. For example, a 2017 review of the literature found evidence supporting the idea that CBD can help people get a better night’s sleep, stay asleep for longer, and potentially reduce daytime sleepiness. Another 2019 study found that users who took CBD reported sleeping better and lower levels of stress, and a 2018 study showed that CBD could help someone sleep better.

All of this, of course, has benefits that go beyond merely getting a good night’s sleep. There is no question that sleep is necessary for all of us in order to fight off illnesses, maintain our state of mind, and perform at peak physical conditions. For athletes, this is absolutely vital, and getting a good night’s sleep can have a major impact on our mind and body.

Inflammation Reduction

Inflammation is often associated with pain and injury, and one of the more studied aspects of CBD has been its potential ability to reduce inflammation. One study noted that CBD appears to be able to reduce pain and swelling in animals and humans. The benefits of this are multi-faceted. If this is true, CBD for athletes may be able to reduce pain and increase mobility. It is also worth noting that these benefits are not just tied to pain, but may have benefits that relate to skincare. Indeed, some evidence indicates that CBD can potentially help reduce organ inflammation. These benefits obviously go beyond athletes, and they can help someone feel better, faster, and quickly get back to their peak physical condition.

It goes without saying that you should consult with a medical professional before starting CBD in order to check for potential drug interactions. Furthermore, make sure you always read a CBD’s Certificate of Analysis in order to confirm its ingredients, as there is evidence to indicate that not all CBD vendors are honest. However, available evidence does indicate the potential for CBD to help a wide range of people – including athletes.