Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Ryan Cordell

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Ryan Cordell.

Player Review: Ryan Cordell

2020 Stats: 5 Games, 8 At Bats, .125 Batting Average, 1 Hit, 1 Stolen Base, .250 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Story: The Mets signed Ryan Cordell to a minor league deal in January and allowed him to compete for a roster spot in spring training. Cordell showed off some solid speed and defense, earning him an invitation into the Mets’ player pool for summer camp. Even though he didn’t make the Opening Day roster Cordell quickly found himself on the Mets after Jake Marisnick hurt his hamstring in late July. Cordell appeared in four games before getting designated for assignment with the Mets opting to look for more established outfield options to give them depth. No one claimed Cordell on waivers so he went back to the alternate training site where he stayed until September 26, when the Mets put him back on the roster for their last few games of the season. Cordell did get a start in the season finale, going 0 for 4 as the Mets were blown out in Washington.

Grade: D

Cordell got very few opportunities to play with the Mets and didn’t do much with them, collecting just one hit in eight at-bats.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 20%

2021 Role: Minor League Outfielder

The Mets are short on depth outfielders at the upper levels of the minor leagues so Cordell could make sense in that regard but the issue is that he is out of options. There are plenty of players in Cordell’s tier so don’t be shocked if the Mets waive him again in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for an external addition. Cordell is easily replaceable so the Mets won’t be heartbroken if he ends up somewhere else in 2021.

Check back on Monday as our Player Review series continues with a look at third baseman J.D. Davis!