Combat

The Betting Window for October 23-25

The Betting Window for October 23-25

Combat

The Betting Window for October 23-25

By October 23, 2020 8:17 am

By |

 

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can hire a complete scumbag, but one that you did your due diligence “deep dive” on!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov -335 over Justin Gaethje ($10)
  • Tai Tuivasa EVEN over Stefan Struve ($20)
  • Roman Gonzalez -2000 over Israel Gonzalez ($60)
  • Sam Alvey +265 over Da Un Jung ($5)
  • Walt Harris +150 over Alexander Volkov ($5)

 

Ahhhh, just the remedy for a striking heavyweight on a losing streak, the chinniest heavyweight on the roster.

This is Gonzalez’s third attempt at a world title, he fell short in his first two against Jerwin Ancajas and Kal Yafai. He’s only 23, so he’s got lots more time, but has a good amount of miles on him, but he’s not in Chocolatito’s league.

 

Last Week: $ +16.53
Year To Date: $ -333.99

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

17hr

Twins 17hr ago

Well, we know that one Twin won: Nelson Cruz was awarded the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award for his “leadership on the field and in (…)

More Combat
Home