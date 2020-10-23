UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 23/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 554 2 5 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 539.5 3 2 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 4 3 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 501 5 4 5 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 497.5 6 6 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 479 7 7 6 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 453 8 8 1 Jon Jones Heavyweight 396 9 9 7 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 373 10 11 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5 11 12 15 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5 12 13 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 321.5 13 14 14 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 316 14 10 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 312 15 17 Colby Covington Welterweight 310.5 16 15 13 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 303.5 17 16 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 18 19 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 294 19 20 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 287 20 18 Brian Ortega Featherweight 285 21 21 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282 22 36 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 277.5 23 22 11 Conor McGregor Welterweight 259 24 23 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 25 24 10 Petr Yan Bantamweight 242.5 26 25 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5 27 26 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 228.5 28 28 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 218 29 29 Dan Hooker Lightweight 205.5 30 30 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 204.5 31 31 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 32 32 Derek Brunson Middleweight 202 33 42 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 201.5 34 49 5W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 198 35 33 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 197.5 36 27 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 195.5 37 34 Josh Emmett Featherweight 190.5 38 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5 39 37 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 182 40 38 Vicente Luque Welterweight 180 41 39 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 176.5 42 41 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 176 43 42 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 175.5 44 44 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 45 45 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172 45 45 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 172 47 47 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 48 48 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 169 49 50 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 163 49 50 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163 51 77 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 159.5 52 52 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 157 53 39 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 156 54 54 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5 55 55 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5 56 56 Darren Till Middleweight 153 57 58 Neil Magny Welterweight 152 58 59 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 148.5 58 59 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 148.5 60 61 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 147.5 61 62 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146 62 63 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 141 63 64 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 140 64 52 Paulo Costa Middleweight 138.5 64 65 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 66 66 Niko Price Welterweight 138 66 66 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 68 68 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 137.5 69 69 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 136.5 70 70 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 136 71 71 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 135 72 138 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 134 73 73 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 132.5 74 57 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 131 74 74 Jimmie Rivera Featherweight 131 76 75 Drew Dober Lightweight 129.5 77 76 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 128 78 113 James Krause Welterweight 126.5 79 77 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 80 80 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 124 81 77 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 122 82 81 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 121 83 82 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 120 83 82 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 120 85 84 6W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119 86 72 Claudio Silva Welterweight 118.5 87 85 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 117.5 88 86 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 89 87 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116 89 87 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 89 87 Chris Weidman Middleweight 116 89 87 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116 89 87 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 116 89 NR Sean Strickland Middleweight 116 95 92 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 96 93 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 112.5 97 94 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 97 94 Yoel Romero Middleweight 112 99 97 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 111.5 100 128 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 111 101 99 David Teymur Lightweight 110 102 101 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 109.5 103 102 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 109 104 103 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5 105 99 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 106 106 104 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 105 106 104 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 105 108 106 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 104 109 107 Warlley Alves Welterweight 103 110 108 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 100 111 109 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 99.5 111 109 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99.5 113 111 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 113 111 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 99 115 114 Walt Harris Heavyweight 98 116 115 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 97 116 115 Cody Stamann Featherweight 97 116 115 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 119 118 Alex Perez Flyweight 96.5 119 118 Ricky Simon Featherweight 96.5 121 120 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 122 121 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 95 123 122 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 94.5 123 168 Jake Matthews Welterweight 94.5 123 122 Matt Brown Welterweight 94.5 123 122 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 127 125 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 94 128 127 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5 129 150 Edson Barboza Featherweight 93 130 128 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92 130 128 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92 132 131 Shane Burgos Featherweight 91.5 133 132 Randy Brown Welterweight 91 134 133 Mike Perry Welterweight 90.5 135 134 Jim Miller Lightweight 89 136 134 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 89 137 136 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 87 138 137 Dan Ige Featherweight 86.5 139 138 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 86 140 140 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 141 141 Arnold Allen Featherweight 84 142 125 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 83 143 142 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 144 143 Brendan Allen Middleweight 82 145 145 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 81 146 146 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80 146 146 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 146 146 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80 149 151 Andre Fili Featherweight 79 149 151 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 79 151 153 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 77 152 154 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 76.5 153 209 Tom Breese Middleweight 76 154 185 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 75.5 155 157 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 156 158 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 74 157 159 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 158 160 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 72.5 159 162 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72 159 162 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72 161 164 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 71.5 162 165 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 71 163 167 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 70.5 164 144 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 70 164 168 Darren Elkins Featherweight 70 166 235 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 69.5 167 240 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 68.5 168 171 9W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68 168 171 Chas Skelly Featherweight 68 168 171 10W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 68 168 171 Grant Dawson Featherweight 68 168 156 Khama Worthy Lightweight 68 168 171 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68 168 154 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 68 175 NR Alan Jouban Welterweight 67.5 175 176 Davi Ramos Lightweight 67.5 177 177 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 178 179 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 66 178 NR Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 66 180 181 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 64.5 181 182 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64 182 186 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 62.5 182 186 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 182 165 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 62.5 182 186 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 62.5 182 186 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 62.5 187 190 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62 188 193 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5 189 240 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61 190 195 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5 190 195 Dwight Grant Welterweight 60.5 190 244 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60.5 193 197 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60 193 249 Jalin Turner Lightweight 60 193 197 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 60 193 197 Khaos Williams Welterweight 60 193 197 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 60 193 197 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 60 193 197 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 60 193 197 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60 193 197 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 60 202 205 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 59 202 205 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 202 205 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 202 205 Zak Cummings Middleweight 59 206 212 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 57.5 207 213 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 208 227 Kevin Holland Middleweight 56.5 209 214 Herbert Burns Featherweight 56 209 214 Mickey Gall Welterweight 56 209 214 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 56 212 193 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 55.5 213 218 Lyman Good Welterweight 55 214 221 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 54.5 214 462 Brandon Royval Flyweight 54.5 214 184 Darren Stewart Middleweight 54.5 214 221 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 214 221 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 54.5 219 190 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 54 219 217 Jonathan Martinez Featherweight 54 219 224 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 54 222 225 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 53.5 222 257 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 53.5 222 225 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5 225 227 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 53 226 NR Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 52.5 226 229 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5 228 177 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 52 228 230 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 52 228 347 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 52 231 231 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 51.5 231 231 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5 231 320 Khamzat Chimaev Middleweight 51.5 231 231 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 51.5 235 180 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 51 235 209 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 51 237 234 13W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 50.5 238 235 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 50 238 244 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 50 240 218 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 49.5 240 237 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 49.5 240 237 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 240 237 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 244 425 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 49 245 242 Tim Means Welterweight 48.5 246 243 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 48 246 209 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 48 248 338 Tyson Nam Bantamweight 47.5 249 218 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 47 249 260 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 47 251 244 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 46.5 251 244 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 46.5 253 248 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46 254 249 Clay Guida Lightweight 45 254 NR Damon Jackson Featherweight 45 254 249 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 45 254 249 Takashi Sato Welterweight 45 254 249 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 45 259 254 Andre Muniz Middleweight 44.5 259 254 Askar Askarov Flyweight 44.5 261 256 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44 262 257 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 43.5 262 257 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 43.5 264 260 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 264 260 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 43 264 260 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 264 260 Sean Brady Welterweight 43 264 378 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 43 269 266 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 42.5 270 267 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42 270 385 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 42 272 417 Bobby Green Lightweight 41 272 269 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 274 270 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5 274 270 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5 276 NR Anderson Silva Middleweight 40 276 273 Charles Rosa Lightweight 40 276 273 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 40 276 273 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 40 276 273 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 40 281 278 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 39.5 282 280 Lando Vannata Lightweight 38 282 280 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 284 282 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 284 282 Michael Johnson Lightweight 37.5 286 284 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 37 286 286 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 37 286 284 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 289 286 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 36 289 286 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 289 286 Mike Grundy Featherweight 36 292 290 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 35.5 293 268 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 35 293 291 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 293 291 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 35 293 273 Markus Perez Middleweight 35 293 291 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 35 293 291 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 299 295 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 34.5 299 295 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 34.5 299 295 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 302 298 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 302 304 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 34 302 298 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34 302 279 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 34 306 301 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 33.5 306 301 Joe Solecki Lightweight 33.5 308 303 Michel Pereira Welterweight 33 309 309 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32.5 309 304 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 309 304 Julian Erosa Featherweight 32.5 309 304 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 32.5 313 409 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 32 313 309 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 32 315 313 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 316 314 15W Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 31 317 315 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 30.5 317 298 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 30.5 319 317 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 319 NR Ilia Topuria Featherweight 30 319 502 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 30 319 NR L’udovit Klein Featherweight 30 319 317 Mounir Lazeez Welterweight 30 324 320 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 29.5 324 462 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 29.5 324 320 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 29.5 327 NR Mads Burnell Featherweight 29 327 323 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 29 327 323 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 29 330 304 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 28.5 330 403 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 28.5 332 309 Alan Patrick Lightweight 28 333 325 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5 333 325 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 27.5 333 325 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 333 325 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 333 325 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 27.5 333 338 Juan Espino Heavyweight 27.5 333 309 Thomas Almeida Featherweight 27.5 340 347 Brad Riddell Lightweight 27 340 332 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27 340 317 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 27 340 332 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 27 340 NR Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27 345 315 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 26.5 345 334 Frank Camacho Lightweight 26.5 347 335 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 26 347 335 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 349 337 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 25.5 350 NR Alexander Romanov Heavyweight 25 350 338 Amir Albazi Flyweight 25 350 502 Darrick Minner Featherweight 25 350 338 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 350 338 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 350 338 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 25 350 NR Khalid Taha Bantamweight 25 357 347 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 357 347 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 24.5 357 347 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 357 347 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 24.5 357 325 Shane Young Featherweight 24.5 357 347 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 363 355 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 24 363 355 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24 363 355 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 24 366 358 Danny Henry Featherweight 23.5 366 358 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 23.5 366 358 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5 369 361 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 369 361 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 371 363 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 22.5 371 363 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 22.5 371 363 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 371 363 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 22.5 371 363 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 371 363 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5 371 338 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 22.5 371 363 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 22.5 379 371 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 22 379 347 Omar Morales Featherweight 22 381 372 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 381 372 Jared Gordon Featherweight 21.5 383 375 Gian Villante Heavyweight 21 383 375 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21 385 377 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 20.5 386 378 David Zawada Welterweight 20 386 378 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20 386 NR Kevin Croom Lightweight 20 386 378 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 20 386 378 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 386 378 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20 386 NR Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20 386 378 Taila Santos Women’s Strawweight 20 386 363 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 20 395 385 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 19.5 395 385 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 397 425 Randy Costa Bantamweight 19 398 388 Jake Collier Heavyweight 18.5 399 389 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 18 399 389 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 399 389 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18 399 389 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 403 393 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5 403 393 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 403 393 Davey Grant Bantamweight 17.5 403 393 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 17.5 407 397 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 408 398 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 16 408 372 14W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 16 410 400 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5 411 402 Jesse Ronson Welterweight 15 412 404 Jack Shore Bantamweight 14 412 404 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 412 404 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14 412 404 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 14 416 409 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 416 400 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 13.5 416 409 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 419 413 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 13 419 413 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 13 419 440 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 13 419 413 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 419 413 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 424 417 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 12.5 425 NR Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 12 425 419 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 425 419 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 12 425 409 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 12 429 424 Bartosz Fabinski Middleweight 11 429 404 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 11 431 419 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 10.5 432 419 Court McGee Welterweight 10 432 425 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 432 NR Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 10 432 425 Jordan Wright Light Heavyweight 10 432 425 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10 432 423 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 10 432 425 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 10 432 NR Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 10 432 425 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 10 432 502 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 10 432 425 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 432 425 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 432 425 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 432 NR William Knight Light Heavyweight 10 446 462 David Dvorak Flyweight 9.5 446 462 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 9.5 446 437 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 446 462 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 450 425 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 9 450 440 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 450 440 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 9 450 440 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 450 440 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9 450 425 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 9 450 440 Thiago Moises Lightweight 9 450 440 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 458 437 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 8.5 458 437 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8.5 458 448 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5 461 450 Cole Smith Bantamweight 8 461 450 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 8 461 440 John Phillips Middleweight 8 461 450 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 8 465 453 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 7.5 465 453 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 7.5 465 448 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 7.5 465 453 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5 465 453 Nad Narimani Featherweight 7.5 465 453 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 471 458 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 472 459 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5 473 460 Trevor Smith Middleweight 6 474 461 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5.5 475 NR Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 475 462 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5 475 NR Carlos Condit Welterweight 5 475 502 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 5 475 462 Daniel Chavez Featherweight 5 475 NR Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 5 475 NR Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 5 475 502 Fares Ziam Lightweight 5 475 NR Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 5 475 462 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 5 475 NR John Allan Light Heavyweight 5 475 462 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 5 475 462 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 475 462 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 5 475 462 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 5 475 462 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 475 NR Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 5 475 462 Nathan Maness Featherweight 5 475 462 Roman Dolidze Light Heavyweight 5 475 462 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 475 462 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 475 462 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5 475 NR Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 5 475 502 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 5 499 462 Alex da Silva Lightweight 4.5 499 483 Chase Hooper Featherweight 4.5 499 483 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 499 483 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 499 462 Impa Kasanganay Middleweight 4.5 499 462 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 4.5 499 483 Justin Jaynes Featherweight 4.5 499 483 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 4.5 499 483 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5 499 483 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5 499 483 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 4.5 499 483 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 4.5 499 483 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5 499 483 Sean Woodson Featherweight 4.5 499 483 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 499 483 Wellington Turman Middleweight 4.5 515 497 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4 515 483 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4 515 497 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4 518 500 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 3.5 518 NR Jessin Ayari Lightweight 3.5 518 500 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5 521 502 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0 521 502 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 521 502 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 521 502 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 521 NR Alan Badout Heavyweight 0 521 502 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 521 502 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 521 502 Ali AlQaisi Bantamweight 0 521 NR Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 521 502 Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0 521 502 Anthony Ivy Welterweight 0 521 502 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 521 502 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 521 502 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0 521 502 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 521 502 Bill Algeo Featherweight 0 521 502 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0 521 502 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0 521 502 Carlton Minus Welterweight 0 521 502 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 521 502 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 521 502 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 521 502 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0 521 NR Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 0 521 502 Gabriel Green Welterweight 0 521 502 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 521 502 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 0 521 502 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 521 502 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 0 521 502 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 521 502 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 521 502 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 521 502 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 521 502 Jason Witt Welterweight 0 521 502 Jerome Rivera Bantamweight 0 521 502 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 0 521 170 John Castaneda Bantamweight 0 521 502 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0 521 502 Jonny Munoz Featherweight 0 521 NR Jordan Williams Middleweight 0 521 NR Joshua Culibao Featherweight 0 521 502 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 521 502 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 521 502 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 521 NR KB Bhullar Middleweight 0 521 502 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 0 521 502 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 0 521 502 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 521 NR Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0 521 502 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 521 NR Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 0 521 502 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0 521 502 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 521 502 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 521 502 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 521 502 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 521 502 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0 521 502 Parker Porter Heavyweight 0 521 502 Peter Barrett Featherweight 0 521 502 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 521 502 Ray Rodriguez Featherweight 0 521 502 Rhys McKee Welterweight 0 521 502 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 521 502 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 521 NR Roque Martinez Heavyweight 0 521 NR Sarah Alpar Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 521 502 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 521 NR Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 521 502 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 521 502 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 521 502 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 521 502 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 521 NR T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0 521 502 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 0 521 502 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 521 502 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0 521 338 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 0 521 502 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 521 502 Vincent Cachero Featherweight 0 521 502 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 521 502 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 521 502 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 0 521 502 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

