UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 23/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|554
|2
|5
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|539.5
|3
|2
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|501
|5
|4
|5
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|497.5
|6
|6
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|479
|7
|7
|6
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|453
|8
|8
|1
|Jon Jones
|Heavyweight
|396
|9
|9
|7
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|373
|10
|11
|3W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|350.5
|11
|12
|15
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|330.5
|12
|13
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|321.5
|13
|14
|14
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|316
|14
|10
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|312
|15
|17
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|310.5
|16
|15
|13
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|303.5
|17
|16
|4W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|18
|19
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|294
|19
|20
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|287
|20
|18
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|285
|21
|21
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|282
|22
|36
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|277.5
|23
|22
|11
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|259
|24
|23
|2W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|25
|24
|10
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|242.5
|26
|25
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|229.5
|27
|26
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|228.5
|28
|28
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|218
|29
|29
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|205.5
|30
|30
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|204.5
|31
|31
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|32
|32
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|202
|33
|42
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|201.5
|34
|49
|5W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|198
|35
|33
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|197.5
|36
|27
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|195.5
|37
|34
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|190.5
|38
|35
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|187.5
|39
|37
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|182
|40
|38
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|180
|41
|39
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|176.5
|42
|41
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|176
|43
|42
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|175.5
|44
|44
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|45
|45
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|45
|45
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|172
|47
|47
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|48
|48
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|169
|49
|50
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|49
|50
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|163
|51
|77
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|159.5
|52
|52
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|157
|53
|39
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|156
|54
|54
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|155.5
|55
|55
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|154.5
|56
|56
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|153
|57
|58
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|152
|58
|59
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|148.5
|58
|59
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|148.5
|60
|61
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|147.5
|61
|62
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|146
|62
|63
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|141
|63
|64
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|140
|64
|52
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|138.5
|64
|65
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|66
|66
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|138
|66
|66
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|68
|68
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|137.5
|69
|69
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|136.5
|70
|70
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|136
|71
|71
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|135
|72
|138
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|134
|73
|73
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|132.5
|74
|57
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|131
|74
|74
|Jimmie Rivera
|Featherweight
|131
|76
|75
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|129.5
|77
|76
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|128
|78
|113
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|126.5
|79
|77
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|80
|80
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|124
|81
|77
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|122
|82
|81
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|121
|83
|82
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|83
|82
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|85
|84
|6W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|119
|86
|72
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|118.5
|87
|85
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|117.5
|88
|86
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|89
|87
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|116
|89
|87
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|89
|87
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|116
|89
|87
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|89
|87
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|116
|89
|NR
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|116
|95
|92
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|96
|93
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|97
|94
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|97
|94
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|112
|99
|97
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|111.5
|100
|128
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|101
|99
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|102
|101
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|109.5
|103
|102
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|109
|104
|103
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|106.5
|105
|99
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|106
|106
|104
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|105
|106
|104
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|105
|108
|106
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|104
|109
|107
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|103
|110
|108
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|100
|111
|109
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|99.5
|111
|109
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|99.5
|113
|111
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|113
|111
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|99
|115
|114
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|98
|116
|115
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|97
|116
|115
|Cody Stamann
|Featherweight
|97
|116
|115
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|119
|118
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|96.5
|119
|118
|Ricky Simon
|Featherweight
|96.5
|121
|120
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|122
|121
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|95
|123
|122
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|94.5
|123
|168
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|94.5
|123
|122
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|94.5
|123
|122
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|127
|125
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|94
|128
|127
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|129
|150
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|93
|130
|128
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|92
|130
|128
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|92
|132
|131
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|91.5
|133
|132
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|91
|134
|133
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|90.5
|135
|134
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|89
|136
|134
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|89
|137
|136
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|87
|138
|137
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|86.5
|139
|138
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|86
|140
|140
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|141
|141
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|84
|142
|125
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|83
|143
|142
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|144
|143
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|82
|145
|145
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|81
|146
|146
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|80
|146
|146
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|146
|146
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|149
|151
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|79
|149
|151
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|79
|151
|153
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|77
|152
|154
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|76.5
|153
|209
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|76
|154
|185
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|155
|157
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|156
|158
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|74
|157
|159
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|158
|160
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|159
|162
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|72
|159
|162
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|72
|161
|164
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|71.5
|162
|165
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|71
|163
|167
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|70.5
|164
|144
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|70
|164
|168
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|70
|166
|235
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|69.5
|167
|240
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|68.5
|168
|171
|9W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|68
|168
|171
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|68
|168
|171
|10W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|168
|171
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|68
|168
|156
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|68
|168
|171
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|168
|154
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|175
|NR
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|67.5
|175
|176
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|67.5
|177
|177
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|178
|179
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|66
|178
|NR
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|66
|180
|181
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|64.5
|181
|182
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|182
|186
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|62.5
|182
|186
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|182
|165
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|62.5
|182
|186
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|182
|186
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|62.5
|187
|190
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|188
|193
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|189
|240
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|190
|195
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|60.5
|190
|195
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|60.5
|190
|244
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60.5
|193
|197
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|193
|249
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|60
|193
|197
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|193
|197
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|60
|193
|197
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|193
|197
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|60
|193
|197
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|60
|193
|197
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60
|193
|197
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|60
|202
|205
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|59
|202
|205
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|202
|205
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|202
|205
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|59
|206
|212
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|57.5
|207
|213
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|208
|227
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|56.5
|209
|214
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|56
|209
|214
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|56
|209
|214
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|212
|193
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|55.5
|213
|218
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|55
|214
|221
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|54.5
|214
|462
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|54.5
|214
|184
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|54.5
|214
|221
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|214
|221
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|54.5
|219
|190
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|54
|219
|217
|Jonathan Martinez
|Featherweight
|54
|219
|224
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|54
|222
|225
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|53.5
|222
|257
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|53.5
|222
|225
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|225
|227
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|53
|226
|NR
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|226
|229
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|228
|177
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|52
|228
|230
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|52
|228
|347
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|52
|231
|231
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|51.5
|231
|231
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|51.5
|231
|320
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight
|51.5
|231
|231
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|51.5
|235
|180
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|51
|235
|209
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|51
|237
|234
|13W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|50.5
|238
|235
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|50
|238
|244
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|240
|218
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|49.5
|240
|237
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|49.5
|240
|237
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|240
|237
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|244
|425
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|49
|245
|242
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|48.5
|246
|243
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|48
|246
|209
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|48
|248
|338
|Tyson Nam
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|249
|218
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|249
|260
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|47
|251
|244
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|46.5
|251
|244
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|46.5
|253
|248
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46
|254
|249
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|45
|254
|NR
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|45
|254
|249
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|254
|249
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|45
|254
|249
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|259
|254
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|44.5
|259
|254
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|44.5
|261
|256
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|44
|262
|257
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|43.5
|262
|257
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|264
|260
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|264
|260
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|43
|264
|260
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|264
|260
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|43
|264
|378
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|43
|269
|266
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|42.5
|270
|267
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|270
|385
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|42
|272
|417
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|41
|272
|269
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|274
|270
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|274
|270
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|40.5
|276
|NR
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|276
|273
|Charles Rosa
|Lightweight
|40
|276
|273
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|40
|276
|273
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|276
|273
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|40
|281
|278
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|39.5
|282
|280
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|38
|282
|280
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|284
|282
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|284
|282
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|37.5
|286
|284
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|37
|286
|286
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|37
|286
|284
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|289
|286
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|36
|289
|286
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|289
|286
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|36
|292
|290
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|293
|268
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|35
|293
|291
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|293
|291
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|35
|293
|273
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|35
|293
|291
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|35
|293
|291
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|299
|295
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|299
|295
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|299
|295
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|302
|298
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|302
|304
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|34
|302
|298
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|34
|302
|279
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|34
|306
|301
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|33.5
|306
|301
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|33.5
|308
|303
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|33
|309
|309
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|309
|304
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|309
|304
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|32.5
|309
|304
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|32.5
|313
|409
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|32
|313
|309
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|32
|315
|313
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|316
|314
|15W
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|31
|317
|315
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|317
|298
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|30.5
|319
|317
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|319
|NR
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|30
|319
|502
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|30
|319
|NR
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|30
|319
|317
|Mounir Lazeez
|Welterweight
|30
|324
|320
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|324
|462
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|324
|320
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|327
|NR
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|29
|327
|323
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|29
|327
|323
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|330
|304
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|330
|403
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|28.5
|332
|309
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|28
|333
|325
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|333
|325
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|27.5
|333
|325
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|333
|325
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|333
|325
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|333
|338
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|333
|309
|Thomas Almeida
|Featherweight
|27.5
|340
|347
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|27
|340
|332
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|27
|340
|317
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|27
|340
|332
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|27
|340
|NR
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27
|345
|315
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|345
|334
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|26.5
|347
|335
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|26
|347
|335
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|349
|337
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|350
|NR
|Alexander Romanov
|Heavyweight
|25
|350
|338
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|25
|350
|502
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|25
|350
|338
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|350
|338
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|350
|338
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|350
|NR
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|25
|357
|347
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|357
|347
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|357
|347
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|357
|347
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|24.5
|357
|325
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|24.5
|357
|347
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|363
|355
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|24
|363
|355
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|24
|363
|355
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|24
|366
|358
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|23.5
|366
|358
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|23.5
|366
|358
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|23.5
|369
|361
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|369
|361
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|371
|363
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|371
|363
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|371
|363
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|371
|363
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|22.5
|371
|363
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|371
|363
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|371
|338
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|371
|363
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|22.5
|379
|371
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|379
|347
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|22
|381
|372
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|381
|372
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|21.5
|383
|375
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|21
|383
|375
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|385
|377
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|386
|378
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|386
|378
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|386
|NR
|Kevin Croom
|Lightweight
|20
|386
|378
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|386
|378
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|386
|378
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|386
|NR
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|386
|378
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|386
|363
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|20
|395
|385
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|395
|385
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|397
|425
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|19
|398
|388
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|399
|389
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|399
|389
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|399
|389
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|399
|389
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|403
|393
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|17.5
|403
|393
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|403
|393
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|403
|393
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|17.5
|407
|397
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|408
|398
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|16
|408
|372
|14W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|16
|410
|400
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|15.5
|411
|402
|Jesse Ronson
|Welterweight
|15
|412
|404
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|14
|412
|404
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|412
|404
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14
|412
|404
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|14
|416
|409
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|416
|400
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|13.5
|416
|409
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|419
|413
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|13
|419
|413
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|13
|419
|440
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|13
|419
|413
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|419
|413
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|424
|417
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|425
|NR
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|12
|425
|419
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|425
|419
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|425
|409
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|12
|429
|424
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Middleweight
|11
|429
|404
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|11
|431
|419
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|10.5
|432
|419
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|10
|432
|425
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|432
|NR
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|10
|432
|425
|Jordan Wright
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|432
|425
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|10
|432
|423
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|432
|425
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|432
|NR
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|10
|432
|425
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|10
|432
|502
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|432
|425
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|432
|425
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|432
|425
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|432
|NR
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|446
|462
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|9.5
|446
|462
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|9.5
|446
|437
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|446
|462
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|450
|425
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|450
|440
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|450
|440
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|450
|440
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|450
|440
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|9
|450
|425
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|9
|450
|440
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|9
|450
|440
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|458
|437
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|458
|437
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8.5
|458
|448
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|461
|450
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|8
|461
|450
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|8
|461
|440
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|8
|461
|450
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|8
|465
|453
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|465
|453
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|465
|448
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|7.5
|465
|453
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|465
|453
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|7.5
|465
|453
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|471
|458
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|472
|459
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|473
|460
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|6
|474
|461
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5.5
|475
|NR
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|462
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|5
|475
|502
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|5
|475
|462
|Daniel Chavez
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|502
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|5
|475
|462
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|NR
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|462
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|462
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|462
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|475
|462
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|5
|475
|462
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|462
|Nathan Maness
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|462
|Roman Dolidze
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|462
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|462
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|462
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|5
|475
|502
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|5
|499
|462
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|499
|462
|Impa Kasanganay
|Middleweight
|4.5
|499
|462
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Justin Jaynes
|Featherweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Saparbek Safarov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|499
|483
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|4.5
|515
|497
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|515
|483
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|4
|515
|497
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4
|518
|500
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|3.5
|518
|NR
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|3.5
|518
|500
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|3.5
|521
|502
|Aalon Cruz
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Alan Badout
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|521
|502
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|521
|502
|Ali AlQaisi
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Andreas Michailidis
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Anthony Ivy
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|521
|502
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|521
|502
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Carlton Minus
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|521
|502
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jerome Rivera
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|521
|170
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|521
|502
|Jonny Munoz
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|521
|502
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|NR
|KB Bhullar
|Middleweight
|0
|521
|502
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|0
|521
|502
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|0
|521
|502
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|521
|502
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|521
|502
|Ode Osbourne
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Peter Barrett
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Ray Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Rhys McKee
|Welterweight
|0
|521
|502
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|521
|502
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Roque Martinez
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|NR
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|521
|502
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|521
|NR
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|521
|502
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|NR
|T.J. Laramie
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|338
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|0
|521
|502
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|521
|502
|Vincent Cachero
|Featherweight
|0
|521
|502
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|521
|502
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|0
|521
|502
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)