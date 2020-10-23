NBA

Video of John Wall balling out against Michael Beasley shows Wizards star is healthy

Video of John Wall balling out against Michael Beasley shows Wizards star is healthy

NBA

Video of John Wall balling out against Michael Beasley shows Wizards star is healthy

By October 23, 2020 8:36 pm

By |

Wizards veteran point guard John Wall may not have considered himself healthy enough to play in the bubble, but he’s sure moving well now.

Wall has been recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered back in February of 2019, and there was some pressure from those in the NBA world for him to travel to Orlando and play in the bubble, given that he’s the team’s leader.

He didn’t, though, as he’s apparently focused on being ready for next season. Wall recently played a game of pickup basketball against Michael Beasley and others, and after watching him ball out, he sure looks healthy to us.

If Wall is moving like that, it’s fair to wonder why he didn’t attempt to play in the bubble.

NBA, Promoted, Wizards

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Live Stream 11hr ago

October 23, 2020 11:02 am · By:

UFC 254 will take over the screens on October 24 which will feature the main event. The undefeated lightweight champion Khabib (…)

More NBA
Home