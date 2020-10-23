Video of John Wall balling out against Michael Beasley shows Wizards star is healthy

Wizards veteran point guard John Wall may not have considered himself healthy enough to play in the bubble, but he’s sure moving well now.

Wall has been recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered back in February of 2019, and there was some pressure from those in the NBA world for him to travel to Orlando and play in the bubble, given that he’s the team’s leader.

He didn’t, though, as he’s apparently focused on being ready for next season. Wall recently played a game of pickup basketball against Michael Beasley and others, and after watching him ball out, he sure looks healthy to us.

😳John Wall vs. Michael Beasley got HEATED🤬 My goodness… pic.twitter.com/mLg6CMr99I — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) October 22, 2020

If Wall is moving like that, it’s fair to wonder why he didn’t attempt to play in the bubble.