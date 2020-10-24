UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Results

MMA

By October 24, 2020 9:43 am

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje
Oct 24, 2020
Flash Forum
Abu Dhabi, UAE

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,759 – above average

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 2:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov  (28-0, #1 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje  (22-2, #2 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Robert Whittaker   (22-5, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Jared Cannonier   (13-4, #5 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Alexander Volkov   (31-8, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Walt Harris   (13-8, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Jacob Malkoun   (4-0) vs Phil Hawes   (8-2)

Women’s Flyweights:
Lauren Murphy  (13-4, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liliya Shakirova   (8-1)

Light Heavyweights:
Magomed Ankalaev   (13-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba   (15-5, 1 NC, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Stefan Struve   (33-12, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Tai Tuivasa   (10-3, #17 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira   (22-8-1, 2 NC, #42 ranked welterweight) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov   (12-0)

Light Heavyweights:
Da Un Jung   (13-2, #25 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey   (33-14, 1 NC, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 10:30 pm Eastern)

Catchweight (140 pounds):
Casey Kenney   (15-2-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Nathaniel Wood   (17-4, #13 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Liana Jojua  (8-3, #30 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Miranda Maverick   (9-2)

Lightweights:
Joel Alvarez   (17-2, #38 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Yakovlev   (24-9-1, #35 ranked lightweight)

 

 

