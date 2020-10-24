By Jeff Fox | October 24, 2020 9:43 am

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje

Oct 24, 2020

Flash Forum

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,759 – above average

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 2:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Lightweight Championship:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0, #1 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (22-2, #2 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Robert Whittaker (22-5, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Jared Cannonier (13-4, #5 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Alexander Volkov (31-8, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Walt Harris (13-8, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Jacob Malkoun (4-0) vs Phil Hawes (8-2)

Women’s Flyweights:

Lauren Murphy (13-4, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liliya Shakirova (8-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Magomed Ankalaev (13-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba (15-5, 1 NC, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Stefan Struve (33-12, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Tai Tuivasa (10-3, #17 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (22-8-1, 2 NC, #42 ranked welterweight) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0)

Light Heavyweights:

Da Un Jung (13-2, #25 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey (33-14, 1 NC, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 10:30 pm Eastern)

Catchweight (140 pounds):

Casey Kenney (15-2-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Nathaniel Wood (17-4, #13 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Liana Jojua (8-3, #30 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Miranda Maverick (9-2)

Lightweights:

Joel Alvarez (17-2, #38 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Yakovlev (24-9-1, #35 ranked lightweight)

