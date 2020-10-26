How Sport has changed after COVID and the Impact that online betting has gained since

Since late last year, the world has been in the grips of the COVID pandemic and just about every aspect of our lives has been impacted in severe ways. This impact was particularly felt in the world of spectator sports, where initially the sporting events that we so much enjoy were canceled altogether, but now we see these events happening with empty stadiums.

This impact was felt in two major areas, firstly, there was a lack of income for the sporting teams and clubs from the spectators buying tickets to these events. Then there is the impact on how these spectators are now spending their disposable income currently.

The COVID result for the teams and clubs was a vast reduction in the revenue earned from ticket sales and associated expenditure. The teams that we all love are reliant on the revenue at the turnstile to keep the ball rolling as it were and this revenue has practically dried up. We saw the NCAA and NBA cancel events altogether early in February this year with events maybe only being scheduled for late in 2021.

The sponsorships and spectator revenue is a vital cog in the sporting machine that makes these games and events such an amazing past time in our lives. But alas, for now, it is gone with only a select few sporting events taking place behind closed doors where only family and officials are allowed. Just look at the canceled events and the impact that these schools and colleges have cited in a recent research piece done by the world of sport on WIKI. The USA is one of many countries that have felt the severe pinch of this non-sporting year.

The second potentially damaging effect of this phenomenon is that now that people are forced to stay at home on the weekends they might not readily return to the arena to watch their favorite teams. There is a large portion of the spectator demographic that have found other entertainment for their fancy and their money. One of the very exciting ways that people have flocked to is the online gaming world where there have been no restrictions what so ever.

These are just some of the ways the online world has taken some market share away from the sporting world during the pandemic, but with the 2021 year of the sport looking to take back some spectators, we will have to see what happens when the events are back in full swing. Or will the online community get even larger next year?

As they say, anything can happen in sports!