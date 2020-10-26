Let’s have it: Champions League bets are back!

The group stages kicked off on Tuesday for the 2020-2021 Champions League season and there’s quite nothing like the glamour of the world’s biggest football competition. Although the stadiums are still empty, there has been quite some excitement with a few rather surprising results in the first week, such as Bayern scoring four against Atlético Madrid, and Shakhtar shocking Real Madrid fans with a 2-3 win in Spain.

This first stage of the competition already offers a lot of action so far and we think it’s fair to say that this is actually what the average football fan needed most at this moment. Last season was an utter disappointment for football fans across the globe and we’re hoping this season lives up to the standards again of the world’s most prestigious football competition.

Let’s hope last season was a one-off incident

Due to the Corona pandemic, last season’s Champions League knock-off phase wasn’t really what we were used to, but we guess most football fanatics would agree with us that the German giants of Bayern Munich deserved the trophy more than any other team in Europe. With the shortened nature of the competition, games were one leg only from the 1/4 final stages onwards, before the final 8 made their way to Portugal for a knock-out cup competition fought out over one-leg fixtures.

Mini World cup in Lisbon

During that rather odd mini-World Cup, the likes of Olympique Lyon, Manchester City, Atalanta Bergamo, and all fell one by one, as the fittest finally made the grade, giving us moments of both drama and excitement. A repetition of everything European football went through in the 2020/21 season would, however, be traumatising, to say the very least. Which is exactly why, through the whole of the Champions League action, we’ll try to bring you some of the best betting sites to hop on an exciting ride right through to the final.

More and more betting sites entering the market

Even though punting on Champions League games is an age-old industry, new providers are still entering the market. With the increasing number of sports betting sites, betting on Championship League games has subsequently been through somewhat of a make-over. Nowadays, it’s as easy as making a bet online instead of needing to go to a physical bookmaker, and hey, if you fancy to bet on multiple elements, you are completely free to do so, thanks to football accumulators most sportsbooks offer. Needless to say, all of these additions have turned out to be a huge plus for an already thriving niche.

What makes a good Champions League betting site?

That is: a plus that actually elevated the industry to new heights. That doesn’t mean, however, that every betting site necessarily meets the standards they’re supposed to, especially if they want to be able to offer their services legally to punters in the UK. We therefore advise you to check out the following criteria before you sign up with a bookmaker:

Licenses.

Bonuses.

Terms & Conditions.

Speed of payouts.

Withdrawal limits.

Payment methods.

Customer service.

Reputation and reviews.

