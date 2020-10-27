Fight of the Day: Takeru vs. Yuta Murakoshi

Date: November 24, 2019
Card: K-1 WORLD GP 2019 JAPAN Yokohamatsuri
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan
Date: November 24, 2019
Card: K-1 WORLD GP 2019 JAPAN Yokohamatsuri
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan
Former National Hockey League center Martin Hanzal of Pisek, Czech Republic retired on Monday at age 33 according to TSN. Hanzal played (…)
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
Less than two months have passed since Penguins executive Jason Karmanos was named general manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (…)
Less than two months have passed since Penguins executive Jason Karmanos was named general manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (…)
The Los Angeles Dodgers are only one win away from doing something the franchise has not been able to do since 1988, and that is to win the (…)
Before the season, reporters asked Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander if he considered himself an elite cornerback. The confident former (…)
Joey Moss was a fixture for decades in the locker room of the Oilers and the Edmonton Football Team and was as much a part of Edmonton’s (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tea Krulos. The author and American Ghost Walks tour guide talks to the (…)
The post episode of Monday Night Raw following Hell in the Cell began with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre inside the (…)
Since the first Olympics in 1896, handguns have remained an instrumental part of target shooting competitions worldwide. Both (…)