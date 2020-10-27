The HOVG Podcast: Tea Krulos

By The Hall of Very Good | October 27, 2020 12:34 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tea Krulos.

The author and American Ghost Walks tour guide talks to the boys about the haunted history (including that of countless baseball players) of The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, whether or not Jeffrey Dahmer is still terrorizing Cream City, why Milwaukee City Hall once became the hot spot for those looking to commit suicide and, of course, his new book American Madness.

SHOW NOTES:

The Pfister Hotel All-Star Ghost Team

The most frightening haunted baseball stories from Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel

Seeing Ghosts: Milwaukee Hotel Freaked Out These 3 MLB Players

Miami Heat Won’t Stay at Haunted Hotel in Milwaukee

The Dark Past of Milwaukee City Hall

TEA’S BOOKS

