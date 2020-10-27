Top five NFL performers from week 7

We now have seven weeks in the books in the National Football League, and one team is undefeated and ahead of all the rest. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-0 following a narrow 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans. Here are the top five players on winning teams from week seven of the NFL season.

5) Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers–The Packers improved to 5-1 on Sunday with a convincing 35-20 win over the Houston Texans. Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns. It was also a marvelous day for Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who had a career-high 196 receiving yards.

4) Baker Mayfield–Cleveland Browns–In the Battle of Ohio, the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34. Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a game loaded with lead changes. With the win, the Browns improved to 5-2.

3) Kyler Murray–Arizona Cardinals–In a high scoring prime time affair, the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 37-34 in overtime, in a game that saw 1091 total yards of offense. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards, and three touchdowns, along with 67 yards rushing and one touchdown. This was the first loss for the Seahawks this season as they dropped to 5-1. Arizona improved to 5-2.

2) Justin Herbert–Los Angeles Chargers–In a game where the Los Angeles Chargers had to come back and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 39-29, it was a marvelous performance from Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The man who has turned out to be Philip Rivers’ replacement in SoCal, completed 27 of 43 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns, along with 66 yards rushing and another major score. The reason is why Herbert is ahead of Murray is because he did not throw an interception against the Jaguars, while Murray had one against the Seahawks.

1) Tom Brady–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–In an impressive 45-20 road win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Brady completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown. He also found chemistry with Bowling Green product Scotty Miller, who caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers lead the NFC South at the moment with a record of five wins and two losses.