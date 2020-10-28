NFL Week 8 Predictions & Picks

At the halfway point for some teams and the trade deadline looming it is going to be very interesting to see who is selling and buying. Now, the Cowboys will make the news again this week as they are coming to the week here with a missing quarterback again as Andy Dalton got injured in the game and most likely will be out.

One thing that did happen this weekend is there was only one team left that is unbeaten. That team is the Pittsburgh Steelers who held off a late surge from the Titans to lock down the win. The Seahawks for their part ended up losing their last game in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals in a game that literally went down to the wire.

Coming into week 8 there are some good games on tap, but for the most part the games are not going to be overly impressive and could end up being a week that does not offer much in the way of surprises.

Falcons at Panthers

The Falcons are coming off of a heartbreaking loss and now have to figure out how to stop the last second touchdowns. The offense for the Falcons did good with Ryan throwing for 338 yards and Gurley getting 2 touchdowns on the ground. The downside is the defense had trouble containing the Lions offense that did not play good at all in the game.

With a 3-4 record Carolina finds themselves sitting only 2 games out of first place in the South. The downside is the offense for Carolina was horrible in the 4th quarter against the Saints and looked rocky in the 4th at best. The defense for Carolina did not look good either in the game giving up a total of 415 yards in the game to the Saints.

The Panthers may have to play without Christian McCaffrey who did not practice on Monday. However, the Panthers may also have to figure out how to play better defense. Yes, the Falcons are not that good on the offensive side of the ball, but the Panthers defense gave up 415 yards to the Lions of all teams. Look for the Panthers defense to cost them this game as the Falcons are able to bring home the win.

Cowboys at Eagles

The Cowboys are going to have to find a new quarterback, an offensive line, a defense that can stop the opponent, but also a way to support Elliott who will be tasked with carrying most of the load. The Cowboys have not been that impressive on either side of the ball and since Prescott went down lost the mobility of their offense and that has left the Cowboys scrambling, then with Dalton going down the Cowboys have to rely on a very low round draft pick to lead the offense.

With Philadelphia they have bounced all over the place and have given their fans heart attacks all year long. The offensive line has not really gelled so far for the Eagles and has left any player in the quarterback position scrambling. Defensively the Eagles have been really good and are definitely a team that can get after the quarterback.

With the Cowboys trying to find a new quarterback and their offense unable to move the ball without Prescott it will be hard to see Dallas winning this game. Look for the Eagles pass rush to simply crush the Cowboys passing offense as the Cowboys line has shown time and time again that they are unable to block the opponent and that leads to the Eagles winning and even at a 7.5 point spread they will cover the game.

Buccaneers at Giants

Tampa Bay has found out how good Brady is with how they have been playing this year. The offense for Tampa Bay has started to move the ball almost at will. The defense for Tampa has stuffed the opponents and even contained a highly rated Packers offense to only 10 points. In a testament to the strength of the Buccaneers they completely blew out the Raiders by a score of 45-20.

The Giants are coming to the game here with an offense that has been playing decent, but has been all over the place on the season. However, the Giants are one team that does have a good quarterback in Jones who could learn a lot watching Brady in this game. The defense for the Giants, though, can be exploited and that will definitely explain why New York has ended up with a 1-6 record on the year so far.

The spread in the game here is only 10 points. That figure could go up as the Buccaneers do have some great players and could add on AB during the week and with him and Brady they have been very difficult to stop. The Bucs defense will also show up good in the game by having to face a Giants offense that has not been that great and that allows the Buccaneers to win and cover the 10 point spread.