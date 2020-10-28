'NXT Halloween Havoc' Results And Review: New Champion Crowned, House Of Terror Match, And More

This edition of NXT took place in the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. It was Halloween Havoc as Dexter Lumis took on Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House Of Terror match. Two championships were on the line as Damien Priest defended the North American Championship against Johnny Gargano under the Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Rules and Io Shirai took on Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship also contested under the Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Rules.

Shotzi Blackheart spins the wheel for Johnny Gargano and Damien Priest. It landed on the Devil’s Playground Match.

Johnny Gargano Defeated Damien Priest To Become The New NXT North American Championship

Review: The match was really awesome. The spots especially at the finish was crazy. I don’t know about Johnny winning the title though. I think Priest should’ve kept the title.

Regal confronted Cameron Grimes and Grimes asked if it was going to be in the ring. Regal said it will be in the parking lot. Grimes seemed scared and Regal took him to it.

Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Pat McAfee were in the ring. Pat said he had the greatest debut in NXT at Takeover XXX. He insulted the fans. He complained about Adam Cole not shaking his hand after their match and flexing on top of him instead. He said he couldn’t handle Adam Cole himself so he called Ridge Holland to take Cole out at Takeover 31. He said Oney messed up with Ridge but he reached out to him and Danny to take out the Undisputed Era. Kyle O’Reilly came out to confront them. Pete Dunne came out with two chairs. He hands Kyle one of the chairs and they chased McAfee and his crew out of the ring. Dunne nailed Kyle in the back with the chair. McAfee, Oney and Burch attacked Kyle in the ring. Dunne twists Kyle’s arm and stomps on his elbow. Oney and Danny DDT Kyle on the chair. McAfee claimed they are the new kings of the brand.

Grimes tried to have Regal come with him to the parking lot but he refused. Grimes finds a white van outside with a man in a zombie costume in it. Michael P.S. Hayes came out of the van to tell him to get in the van. Grimes goes in and the van drove away.

Santos Escobar Defeated Jake Atlas

Review: Pretty good match. I don’t know who they will have face Santos next for the title. It may be Atlas at some point but I guess we’ll see.

Ember Moon appeared in a video promo. She said she wanted the competition and Dakota stepped up. She said Dakota got a sick kick but she won’t like the receipt.

Rhea Ripley Defeated Raquel Gonzalez

Review: Really good match. This was as physical as I expected it to be. I wasn’t expecting it to get that much time but it really made Raquel look good.

McKenzie interviewed Drake Maverick who dressed as Hulk Hogan in NWO attire. He impersonated Hulk as he was talking about teaming up with Killian Dain. Killian Dain came out as the Shockmaster as the monsters from WCW Halloween Havoc in the past attack Drake. Drake scolded Killian for messing up the entrance. Drake put the mask on and fell.

It's like a danger zone right now….here comes @KillianDain! And @WWEMaverick is ready to 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙘𝙠 his tag team partner at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/DhJ6ThiZsa — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020

Dexter Lumis Defeated Cameron Grimes In The Haunted house Of Terror Match

Review: This was a really fun match. They really went all out on the horror elements and visuals in the match. Everything about it just fit into the theme of the show.

Tommaso Ciampa cut a video promo saying he doesn’t recognize NXT anymore. He said everyone is walking around like they are owed something. Ciampa said he was never handed anything. He claimed himself the greatest sports entertainer of all time and it is time he takes it back. He said it starts with Velveteen Dream and calls him a dead man.

Shotzi Blackheart spins the wheel for Candice and Io. It landed on a Tables, Ladders and Scares Match.

Io Shirai Defeated Candice LeRae To Retain The NXT Women’s Championship

Review: I was expecting Candice to win after Johnny Gargano won the NXT North American title but Io retained. The match was amazing with all the crazy spots they did in this match. They didn’t show though who the guy in the mask was that helped Johnny and Candice. I guess they’ll reveal next week? Probably?

Overall Review: I really enjoyed the show. It really had all the elements of not only a Halloween Havoc like WCW would do but a gimmick Halloween show in general. The matches from top to bottom was outstanding. Absolutely enjoyed it!

Grade: 7/10