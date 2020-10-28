The Evolution of Sports Betting in the Technology Era

Digital technology has changed the face of many industries, from fashion to finance, and has recently revolutionised sports betting. Since the launch of the first online sports betting platform in the 90s, the industry has taken a dramatic turn and it is now benefitting from the latest developments and technological advancements.

Artificial Intelligence

AI has become a vital part of this industry as it now plays a significant role in customer service via chatbots. Chatbots are not only cheaper to maintain than an actual customer service team, they are also more efficient as they are available 24 hours a day. Their round-the-clock availability is one of the ways in which user experience has been vastly improved. Another feature of chatbots is their ability to deliver a unique experience for each user. Chatbots require a lot of real-time user data to be able to do this, which has been made more readily available by implementing AI.

Collecting real-time user data is important because it can predict future trends and improve revenues. This is achieved via AI as it analyses not only the users’ activity on the platform, but it also observes their activity on social media. This way, the experience has been personalised for each user, building on their loyalty to the platform of their choice.

VR Technology

The use of VR technology has been utilised extensively in sports games, which are now available for football, baseball, golf, and hockey fans. Those virtual games offer crisp, clear graphics that help create an immersive and exciting experience. The major benefit of adopting this technology is that even people who have no previous knowledge of the game can participate, which opens the activity up to a wider audience.

The universal nature of VR in sports games has led to a surge in the popularity of eSports. Tournaments with large prizes are held worldwide and are followed by thousands. Such is the success of eSports that fans and players alike are even putting wagers on their favourite players, helping the sport to reach the same legitimacy and popularity as traditional sports.

Mobile Apps

As mentioned previously, thanks to digital technology, sports betting can be done independently of betting shops. This is due to the widespread availability of sports betting apps, which means that anyone with a smartphone/laptop and an internet connection could bet on their favourite sports event at their leisure. This widespread availability has led to the emergence of sites that find and filter the best of these apps and providers. A good example of this is sports betting content from Bonusfinder US, which is used to get deals and information on the sportsbooks available per state and the sign-up and deposit bonuses they provide.

As well as mobile apps giving the customer more options of how they place their bets, they also offer the customer greater access to trusted information all in one place. Digital technology has allowed masses of trusted information to be held in one place, which is available at any time. This convenience and availability have greatly improved customer experience.

Encryption

The potential security issues found online have also been dealt with by digital technology. Customer data is highly sensitive and therefore needs strict measures in place to keep it secure. Online sports betting platforms use encryption and tokenization to protect payment transactions against fraud. Encryption encodes data to prevent any kind of unauthorised access to it. Then, tokenisation substitutes that sensitive data with a unique identification symbol, in order to not compromise security.

The growth of technology has dramatically changed and improved sports betting, not only for bookmakers but also for the customers. It is more convenient than ever to access these platforms and to place bets, while also being safe and an overall fun experience.