Video clearly shows Matt Ryan instructing Todd Gurley not to score TD in Lions game

Falcons running back Todd Gurley committed a pivotal mistake late in Sunday’s game against the Lions, and it cost the team big-time.

It sure looked like Atlanta was preparing to kick the game-winning field goal, trailing 16-14, with the ball deep in Lions territory. All the Falcons needed to do was run the ball, kill the rest of the clock and drain a chip-shot field goal.

Unfortunately for them, Gurley didn’t follow the script, and he ended up breaking the plane of the goal line for a touchdown — which the Lions were baiting him into. Detroit then went down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown with no time remaining.

Gurley claims he made a mistake and it slipped his mind, which we find fishy, given that quarterback Matt Ryan clearly told him not to in the huddle, as you can see in this video.

It sure looks like Gurley knew his assignment, but he just decided to score anyway. Maybe he has an incentive in his contract he’s been eyeing.