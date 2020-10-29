5 Things to Check Before You Indulge in Horse Racing Bets

Horse racing is one of the popular sports in Australia. The excitement and adrenaline rush associated with this sport has increased the popularity of betting via platforms like Sportsbet Horse Racing. It can be an exciting and rewarding experience at the same time. However, you need to know the rules of the game and place the right bets. To make things easy for you, we have compiled a list of things to check before indulging in horse racing bets.

1. Paddock Picks

A paddock area is a place where horses are saddled before the race. Before the beginning of the race, all horses are paraded in front of the public. Visiting a paddock before the race is a good idea. It is an excellent place to see the horses closely and personally and decide to place bets on them accordingly. You need to scrutinise the horses. Some of the characteristics to look at are calmness, shiny coat, alertness, which are signs of a horse ready for the race.

2. Handicapping

It is an analytical method to determine the comparative ability of a horse to win the race. The handicapping method used the information of past races. There are several handicapping methods developed in recent years that use data in different ways. If you want to use a specific handicapping method, learn how it works to ensure it guarantees the best results.

3. Form History

When it comes to any game or racing, the form of the player is a critical element. In horse racing, the form of the horse refers to its performance in previous racing events. The form can be useful to know about the bloodline of the horse. It is common to find running styles of young horse matches to its dam, which can help make young horse decisions. Running history can tell you many things about the horse.

4. Backing Winners

After knowing the form of horses and using the right handicapping method, it’s time to use the information to back your selection. You need to avoid picking an old price as it will hurt the bottom line. Exchanges offer better value than bookmarkers. You can place your bets on a platform like Sportsbet Horse Racing for greater winning chances.

If you find a bookmarker offering a higher price than exchanges, you can consider that option.

5. Knowledge About Racing Schedule

There is so much horse racing in Australia. According to a recent report, there are around 19,000 thoroughbred races in Australia every year. You can’t go horse racing everyday to place bets. Hence, please take a selective approach while betting. You need to look at the schedule and pick the best races.

If you look at the horse racing trends, you will find some trainers; horses perform well on specific tracks. Some horses participate in particular tracks only. You need to have this information to place your bets well.

To sum up, several Internet resources can provide you vital information about horse racing betting. Your ability to analyse the data and make informed bets can increase your chances of winning significantly.