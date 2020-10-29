Anderson Silva Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

77.6″ reach, Southpaw

April 14, 1975

Record

34-10, 1 NC (UFC: 17-6, 1 NC)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black Belt in Judo

Black Belt in Taekwondo

Yellow Rope in Capoeira

Championships Held

Shooto Middleweight (168 lbs) Champion: 2001

Cage Rage Middleweight Champion: 2004-2006

UFC Middleweight Champion: 2007-2013 (10 successful title defenses)

Strengths

– greatest striker in the sport’s history (knockout power in feet/hands/elbows,accurate,versatile,creative)

– extremely experienced

– expert in a number of martial art disciplines

– great chin

– preternatural ability to avoid/dodge/defend opponent’s strikes

– light on his feet

– lightning quick striking ability

– dangerous in the clinch

– underrated ground game

– carries an aura that can intimidate most opponents

– has been in deep water before & found a way to win

– extremely long reach

Weaknesses

– can get bored in fights often – stops trying, gets passive, ends up toying with opponent

– fight with Sonnen showed that he can be taken down & controlled by an aggressive wrestler

– lots of mileage on his odometer

– iron chin might is on the decline

– had a very serious leg injury

– was suspended for PEDs multiple times

– elderly for a fighter

– seems hesitant to pull the trigger

– piling up the losses now

Synopsis

The greatest fighter in MMA history is now long in the tooth, but still putting in work in the octagon.