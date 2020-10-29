Anderson Silva Scouting Report
Vitals
6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
77.6″ reach, Southpaw
April 14, 1975
Record
34-10, 1 NC (UFC: 17-6, 1 NC)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black Belt in Judo
Black Belt in Taekwondo
Yellow Rope in Capoeira
Championships Held
Shooto Middleweight (168 lbs) Champion: 2001
Cage Rage Middleweight Champion: 2004-2006
UFC Middleweight Champion: 2007-2013 (10 successful title defenses)
Strengths
– greatest striker in the sport’s history (knockout power in feet/hands/elbows,accurate,versatile,creative)
– extremely experienced
– expert in a number of martial art disciplines
– great chin
– preternatural ability to avoid/dodge/defend opponent’s strikes
– light on his feet
– lightning quick striking ability
– dangerous in the clinch
– underrated ground game
– carries an aura that can intimidate most opponents
– has been in deep water before & found a way to win
– extremely long reach
Weaknesses
– can get bored in fights often – stops trying, gets passive, ends up toying with opponent
– fight with Sonnen showed that he can be taken down & controlled by an aggressive wrestler
– lots of mileage on his odometer
– iron chin might is on the decline
– had a very serious leg injury
– was suspended for PEDs multiple times
– elderly for a fighter
– seems hesitant to pull the trigger
– piling up the losses now
Synopsis
The greatest fighter in MMA history is now long in the tooth, but still putting in work in the octagon.