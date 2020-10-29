Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Jeurys Familia.

Player Review: Jeurys Familia

2020 Stats: 25 Appearances, 26.2 Innings Pitched, 2-0 Won-Loss Record, 3.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 5 Holds, 1 Blown Save, 23:19 K:BB Ratio, 0.5 WAR

Story: After a rough 2019 campaign the Mets were hoping to see a bounceback performance from Jeurys Familia in 2020. Familia looked sharp in summer camp and earned his way into setup duty to start the year. A few rough outings saw manager Luis Rojas lose some faith in Familia, but he was pretty solid for most of the season. Familia did lower his ERA to 3.27 by mid-September, but consecutive rough outings spiked it before the end of the season.

Grade: B

Familia’s overall numbers were improved from 2019 but he still walked far too many batters to make the Mets feel good about his season.

Contract Status: Signed through 2021 (Will earn $11.7 Million next season)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Setup Man

Familia’s contract hasn’t worked out as the Mets hoped so they are essentially stuck with it in 2021. The Mets will have to hope that Familia improves again in a contract year as one of their top setup men.

