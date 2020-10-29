Ravens "all in" with Bye Week signings of big-name talent

Often when teams acquire veteran talent in their bye weeks, it means they are desperate. You expect that kind of move from a 1-5 team, not one which is 5-1.

Welcome to the new normal in the NFL.

GM Eric DeCosta did it again. One year after DeCosta acquired All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams before the trade deadline, the general manager agreed in principle to a trade for Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

To land one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, the Ravens sent a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ngakoue, a 2016 third-round pick out of Maryland, has 42.5 sacks in 69 career games, including five sacks in six games this year after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Vikings before the start of the season.

The arrival of pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue dominated the conversation in this week’s Ravens Mailbag, and for good reason. He’s a Pro Bowler with a proven track record of getting after the quarterback, and he’s poised to help make the Ravens’ top-ranked defense even better. I don’t expect Ngakoue to need long before making an impact. Yes, he’s changing teams and learning a new defense, but we’ve seen other players make quick transitions to this Ravens defense (anyone remember that pick-six Marcus Peters had against Seattle last year a few days after getting traded?). The timing of the trade was also good of Ngakoue, as he’s had five days to dive into the playbook before stepping onto the practice field. The Ravens could also help ease the transition process by initially using him in limited pass-rush packages. His best trait is getting after the quarterback, and he knows how to do that regardless of the scheme.