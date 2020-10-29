Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, and More: Is Tennessee Really Onto Something?

In light of the recent upset of the previously undefeated Bills, the Titans have been in the news a lot lately. First, it was the outbreak of COVID-19 that sidelined players and affected dozens in the Titans’ organization, shuttering the team for 16 days. When they came back, they were still missing key players and somehow managed to not only play a good game but to play perhaps one of the best games we’ve seen so far and beat the Bills with an impressive score of 46-21.

Tennessee online sports betting is launching on November 1st below are the odds for the first Tennessee Titan game that Tennessee locals will be able to legally bet on. Provided by Draftkings Tennessee one of the 4 online sportsbooks launching on Sunday along with BetMGM, FanDuel and Action 247.

Titans vs. Bengals Sports Betting Odds

Team Point Spread Total Points Moneyline First Half Totals Total TDs Titans -5.5 -110 O 53.5 -110 -235 Over 14.5 +100 Under 14.5 -137 Over 3.5 +118 Under 3.5 -157 Bengals +5.5 -110 U 53.5 -110 +200 Over 10.5 -112 Under 10.5 -124 Over 2.5 -132 Under 2.5 +100

While it seems like Tennessee’s 5-1 against the Bengals’ 1-5-1 record is an easy feat, there is no guarantee. If there’s anything the Titans taught everyone last week is that the COVID-19 season is no different than any other season—upsets happen and anyone can win if they play the game well.

When they came out after not playing for 16 days, people weren’t sure to expect from the Titans. Because of this, Tennessee is currently the favorite and has been, with the standings only increasing. What you’re not hearing, though, is that the Titans have more competition than most realize.

The Bengals haven’t been losing by a lot, so they’re going to put up a good fight. Sometimes, it’s not about a winning record, but that tenacity that drives the win. Cincinnati has lost four games by less than six points and in three of those losses, they had a late lead, too. Of course, this doesn’t mean that everyone is jumping to pick the Bengals in this lineup, but it means that there needs to be a little more discussion before you start making your moves.

ESPN, CBS, Sports Illustrated, and every other major expert has picked the Titans over the Bengals, citing various reasons from Tennessee’s impressive recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak to the Bengals’ inability to seal the deal. While the Bengals aren’t even on the list, the Titans have been discussed as the supposed “worst team” to be on the list of undefeated teams at this point in the season.

They’re clearly not the worst, but do they have what it takes to make the Super Bowl? We’re still not sure, but we do know that it seems everyone is convinced they’ve at least got what it takes to make week 8 a win, even if it does take a little more effort to fend off the early efforts until the Bengals wear out late in the game.

Check Back for Updates

With only days before the game, it’s critical to keep an eye on players and team news until Sunday’s game. Even the slightest change could affect the sports betting odds dramatically. If the Titans lose any more key players, they might not be able to keep it together. If Cincinnati manages to keep their gusto through the entire game, they might not keep losing that lead they so often take early in the game.

Stick with us for updated odds from DraftKings and BetMGM Tennessee along with other information about the Titans and the NFL’s Week 9 games. We’ll make sure that you have the best information and latest odds to make informed wagers with your sports betting, no matter who you’re rooting for.