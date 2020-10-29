Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 30

7:30am: ONE: Inside the Matrix (ONE App)

9:00am: Chisora vs. Usyk Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

1:00pm: 2020 FloWrestling 8-Man Challenge Press Conference (FloWrestling)

3:15pm: Kold Wars 2 (FREE Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Jaime Munguia vs. Tureano Johnson/Alexis Rocha vs. Rashidi Ellis (DAZN)

8:30pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 87 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 94 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday October 31

5:00am: Eternal MMA 54 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00am: Nonthasith Petchnamthong vs. Suriyan Satorn/Decha Puttaluksa vs. Tanes Ongjunta (YouTube)

12:00pm: LNK Fight Night 17 ($10.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Elite MMA Championship 6 ($6.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Dereck Chisora vs. Oleksandr Usyk/George Kambosis Jr. vs. Lee Selby (DAZN)

2:00pm: King of Kings 86 ($4.99 KOKfights.tv)

3:00pm: Slam Arena 2020: K-1 Edition ($9.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

5:00pm: SUBVERSIV 4 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Jason Moloney vs. Naoya Inoue/Ewa Brodnicka vs. Mikaela Mayer (ESPN+)

8:00pm: 2020 FloWrestling 8-Man Challenge 195lb Bracket (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: Blunt Force Trauma ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz/Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl ($74.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:30pm: SFT 22 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday November 1

1:00am: RISE: Dead or Alive 2020: 55kg Tournament ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Israel Mercado vs. Mike Sanchez/Esteban Munoz vs. McArio DelCastillo (YouTube/Facebook)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man gorging himself on Butterfingers and boxing on Saturday is fully in the Halloween spirit. Well, as much as one can with not being able to hand out candy.

1. Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz/Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl: The incredibly rare main event featuring two titles on the line in different weight classes.

2. Jason Moloney vs. Naoya Inoue/Ewa Brodnicka vs. Mikaela Mayer: Moloney might not be scared of monsters, but we’re all goddamned scared for him. Inoue makes his Top Rank debut.

3. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva: It’s Uriah Hall against what everyone hoped Uriah Hall would become.

4. Dereck Chisora vs. Oleksandr Usyk/George Kambosis Jr. vs. Lee Selby: Usyk gets his first real test against heavyweight in Chisora, who will never be heavyweight champion, but who brings it every fight and is capable of some fun bangers.

5. ONE: Inside the Matrix: FOUR TITLE FIGHTS, DAMN YOUR EYES!

6. SUBVERSIV 4: Team grappling is gaining steam at the moment.

7. Jaime Munguia vs. Tureano Johnson/Alexis Rocha vs. Rashidi Ellis: Munguia’s second foray into the middleweight ranks has him battle against another hard-nosed veteran. He’s not being handled with kid loves at 160, that’s for sure.

8. RISE: Dead or Alive 2020: 55kg Tournament: Your best kickboxing/muay thai option of the weekend.

9. Legacy Fighting Alliance 94: Legacy returns with a title fight headliner, which is all I ask.

10. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 87: CFFC returns with something they’ve been doing, which is a Thursday-Friday doubleheader.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Heavyweight Bout: Dzevad Poturak (46-34-1) vs. Nikola Dimkovski [King of Kings 86]

4. 55kg Tournament Bout: Kengo (14-10-2) vs. Takuya (15-3) [RISE: Dead or Alive 2020 55kg Tournament]

3. 55kg Tournament Bout: Seiki Ueyama (24-13-1) vs. Shiro (20-2-4) [RISE: Dead or Alive 2020 55kg Tournament]

2. 55kg Tournament Bout: Masahiro Suzuki (25-3) vs. Rui Ebata (42-4-2) [RISE: Dead or Alive 2020 55kg Tournament]

1. 58kg Bout: Tenshin Nasukawa (38-0) vs. Yuki (30-27) [RISE: Dead or Alive 2020 55kg Tournament]

BOXING

5. WBO World Female Junior Lightweight Championship: Ewa Brodnicka (c) (19-0) vs. Mikaela Mayer (13-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. WBA “Regular” Junior Welterweight Championship: Marrio Barrios (c) (25-0) vs. Ryan Karl (18-2) [PBC on Showtime PPV]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Dereck Chisora (32-9) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (17-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBA Super/IBF World Bantamweight Championships: Naoya Inoue (c) (19-0) vs. Jason Moloney (21-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBA “Regular” World Lightweight/WBA Super World Junior Lightweight Championships: Gervonta Davis (c) (23-0) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (c) (37-1-1) [PBC on Showtime PPV]

MMA

5. Middleweight Bout: Anderson Silva (34-10 vs. Uriah Hall (15-9) [UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva]

4. Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (27-10-1) vs. Thiago Moises (13-4) [UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva]

3. ONE Women’s Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jingnan (c) (14-2) vs. Tiffany Teo (9-1) [ONE: Inside the Matrix]

2. ONE Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang (c) (26-10) vs. Reinier De Ridder (12-0) [ONE: Inside the Matrix]

1. Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (21-7) vs. Bryce Mitchell (13-0) [UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5-1: SUBVERSIV Team Tournament [SUBVERSIV 4]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: To the tune of 21 dollars last week, lads and lasses! This love train ain’t pulling into the station anytime soon!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jason Moloney vs. Naoya Inoue

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Naoya Inoue over Jason Moloney

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: PBC on Showtime PPV

Upset of the Week: Maurice Greene over Greg Hardy

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall