Fight of the Day: Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton I

Date: March 31, 1973
Card:
Championship(s): NABF Heavyweight Championship (Ali)
Venue: Sports Arena
Location: San Diego, California
Date: March 31, 1973
Card:
Championship(s): NABF Heavyweight Championship (Ali)
Venue: Sports Arena
Location: San Diego, California
Andre Fili Career Earnings (UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings) * denotes an (…)
Bryce Mitchell Career Earnings (UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings) * denotes an (…)
Whether you hit the gym, the track, or play sports, every man needs to have a certain set of essentials with them if they want to perform at (…)
Heavyweight Bout: Dereck Chisora (32-9) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (17-0) Luke Irwin: Usyk gets his first (…)
Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing (…)
Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today! Name: Cole (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman made one of the more incredible catches in Packers history on a rainy, windy Monday night at Lambeau (…)
Of course it’s not a “normal” Philly-Dallas week in 2020… what’s new? Without our old Comments section around, it feels even weirder. (…)