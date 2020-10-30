The Livest Dog at UFC Hall vs Silva: Cole Williams

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Cole Williams

Opponent: Jason Witt

Odds: +128 (bet $100 to win $128)

This weekend’s prelim bout between Cole Williams and Jason Witt is likely going to be a slugfest. Both guys love throwing big shots and aren’t afraid to take one if it means dishing one out. In that kind of fight, you always have to like the underdog as fights like that play out like a coin flip.

However, Williams has a few advantages that actually weigh that coin in his favor. The most notable is that he does a far better job of setting up his big shot. Witt likes to wind up and loft the big shot by itself. Williams, on the other hand, uses his jab more efficiently and has a fairly sharp 1-2 when he commits to it. This both gives him the advantage should this go the distance and should help him land his own big shot when the time comes.





2020 Record: 13–19

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $77

Return on Investment: <1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

