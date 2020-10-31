Anderson Silva Career Earnings - complete UFC fighter purse breakdown Anderson Silva Career Earnings | The Sports Daily
Anderson Silva Career Earnings

Anderson Silva Career Earnings

Anderson Silva Career Earnings

By October 31, 2020 9:45 pm

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 31: Anderson Silva waits for the start of a middleweight fight against Nick Diaz during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Silva won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Anderson Silva Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include any undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

UFC Ultimate Fight Night 5 – Jun 28/06 – W (Leben) – $66,000 ($36,000 to show, $30,000* Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 64 – Oct 14/06 – W (Franklin) – $80,000 ($50,000 to show, $30,000* Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 67 – Feb 3/07 – W (Lutter) – $71,000

UFC 73 – Jul 7/07 – W (Marquardt) – $130,000 ($45,000 to show ,$45,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 77 – Oct 20/07 – W (Franklin) – $160,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 82 – Mar 1/08 – W (Henderson) – $260,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Irvin – Jul 19/08 – W (Irvin) – $200,000

UFC 90 – Oct 25/08 – W (Cote) – $200,000*

UFC 97 – Apr 18/09 – W (Leites) – $200,000*

UFC 101 – Aug 8/09 – W (Griffin) – $260,000* ($200,000* to show, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – W (Maia) – $200,000*

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – W (Sonnen) – $320,000 ($200,000 to show, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 126 – Feb 5/11 – W (Belfort) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 134 – Aug 27/11 – W (Okami) – $200,000*

UFC 148 – Jul 7/12 – W (Sonnen) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 153 – Oct 13/12 – W (Bonnar) – $200,000*

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – L (Weidman) – $600,000

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – (L (Weidman) – $600,000

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – NC (Diaz) – $420,000 ($600,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, fined $380,000 for failed drug test)

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – L (Bisping) – $665,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Cormier) – $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Brunson) – $820,000 ($600,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 234 – Feb 9/19 – L (Adesanya) – $670,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – L (Cannonier) – $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – L (Hall) – $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $8,732,000

 

