Bryce Mitchell Career Earnings

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Bryce Mitchell (red gloves) fights Charles Rosa (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6/18 – W (Diamond) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Moffett) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – W (Sayles) –  $84,400 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Sayles for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Rosa) – $58,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Fili) – $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $307,400

 

