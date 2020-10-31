UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

That may have not been the ending to his UFC career that he was hoping for, but at least Anderson Silva was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva.

Before we go any further, we should note that international fight commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Anderson Silva: $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $195,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Uriah Hall: $145,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $127,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $126,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Strickland: $84,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $6,000 from Marshman for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miles Johns: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili: $75,000 ($60,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Adrian Yanez: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bryce Mitchell: $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $57,000 ($42,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Witt: $31,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Williams for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Marshman: $29,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Ledet: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gruetzemacher: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Jacoby: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charlie Ontiveros: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Victor Rodriguez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Natividad: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cole Williams: $9,500 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)