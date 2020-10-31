MMA

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Results

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Results

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Results

By October 31, 2020 4:35 pm

By |

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva
Oct 31, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,497 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Uriah Hall   (16-9, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Anderson Silva  (34-10, 1 NC, #33 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Bryce Mitchell   (13-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Fili   (21-7, #20 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Kevin Holland  (19-5, #24 ranked middleweight) vs Christian Ontiveros   (11-6)

Heavyweights:
Maurice Greene   (9-5, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy   (6-2, 1 NC, #30 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Bobby Green   (27-10-1, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises   (13-4, #66 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Chris Gruetzemacher   (14-3, #30 ranked lightweight) vs
Alexander Hernandez   (11-3, #13 ranked lightweight) ***WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:46)

Bantamweights:
Adrian Yanez   (11-3) ***WINNER VIA KO (HEAD KICK) – ROUND 1 (2:46)
vs Victor Rodriguez   (7-2)

Middleweights:
Sean Strickland   (20-3, #11 ranked middleweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
vs Jack Marshman   (23-9, #36 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Cole Williams   (11-2, #66 ranked welterweight) vs
Jason Witt   (17-6, #66 ranked welterweight***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (TRIANGLE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (2:09)

Light Heavyweights:
Dustin Jacoby  (12-5, #40 ranked light heavyweight) ***WINNER VIA TKO (LEG KICKS & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (2:38)
vs Justin Ledet   (9-3, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Miles Johns   (10-1, #46 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA KO (PUNCH) – ROUND 3 (2:51)
vs Kevin Natividad   (9-1)

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

4hr

Chargers 4hr ago

Happy Halloween.  The Bolts are coming off their first win since the opener.  Remember that?  I didn’t think so.  It feels like a (…)

More MMA
Home