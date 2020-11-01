Glover Teixeira Scouting Report
Vitals
6’2″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
October 28, 1979
Record
31-7 (UFC: 14-5)
Current Streak
4 straight wins
Training
2nd degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
5th degree black belt in Kajukenbo
Championships Held
Sport Fight Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004
Shooto South America 220-Pound Champion: 2011
Strengths
– heavy hands – vast majority of wins come via KO
– also very good at submissions/BJJ
– diverse striker (punches, kicks, knees, etc.)
– experienced & successful in grappling tournaments
– lands a fair amount of takedowns for a striker
– very good ground striker
– great on the ground passing guard
– above average reach for his height
– high volume striker
– very accurate striker
– good takedown defense
– active looking for submissions
– good chin
– solid cardio
– big & strong for a light heavyweight
– on a hot streak
– looked fantastic his last fight
Weaknesses
– old for a fighter
– can get caught standing in front of opponent trading blows
– not very good striking accuracy or striking defense %
– despite being a high-level black belt, displays questionable skills on the ground
– has lost when fought the elite of the sport
Synopsis
Glover Teixeira has been near the top of sport for numerous years now – can he make it to the top of the mountain?