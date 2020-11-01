Oilers Set To Sign F Dominik Kahun

The Edmonton Oilers are set to sign forward Dominik Kahun to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. The contract is expected to be made official by the club tomorrow, but Kahun’s agent confirmed the news on Sunday night.

Sources indicate that the AAV on the one-year contract is expected to be between $900,000 and $1,150,000. Kahun is expected to play a top-nine role for the Oilers in 2020-21, potentially on the left wing with fellow German Leon Draisaitl.

UPDATE: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the one-year deal is worth $975,000.

Kahun played in 56 games in his second NHL season, scoring 31 points (12 g, 19 a). He played in 50 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 27 points (10 g, 17 a) prior to a trade deadline deal that sent him to the Buffalo Sabres. Kahun played in six games with the Sabres, scoring four points (2 g, 2 a).

In 50 games with the Penguins, Kahun posted a 51% Corsi For percentage, which was -.3 relative to his teammates.

(All stats via hockey-reference)

The Kahun signing clogs the Oilers left wing depth chart a little bit. He will be competing with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is the lone lock on the roster for top-six duty, for prime minutes.

Other options include James Neal, Joakim Nygard and prospect Tyler Benson. In addition, Jujhar Khaira spent a majority of his time in 2019-20 on the left wing, while both Tyler Ennis and Alex Chiasson can play the position.

Regardless, this is a strong addition for the Oilers that could provide real value for the club. Kahun, in his two seasons, has posted solid secondary scoring numbers with some highly skilled players. His relationship with Draisaitl should also help his on-ice chemistry this season.

This signing also gives veteran head coach Dave Tippett options. Tippett could elect to put Nugent-Hopkins on Connor McDavid’s wing, giving the captain a proven top-six option and a real two-way conscience to play with.

Here’s the latest roster projection for the Oilers, with training camp likely to start at some point in January.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian

Dominik Kahun – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto

Tyler Ennis – Kyle Turris – Jesse Puljujarvi

James Neal – Gaetan Haas – Josh Archibald

Alex Chiasson, Jujhar Khaira

This also could open the door for the trade of someone like like Chiasson or Khaira.