How far should Major League Baseball go in suspending Justin Turner?

It has now been a week since Justin Turner won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In what was supposed to be an unbelievable and joyful occasion for the 35-year-old third baseman, was anything but.

We now know that Turner was pulled during the eighth inning of game six of the World Series in Arlington, TX, because it had been determined that he tested positive for coronavirus. At that time, Turner was supposed to self-isolate, and according to Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, he was sent to isolation to prevent the spread.

However, as the partying progressed on the baseball field, you could not keep Turner away. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Turner defied Major League Baseball security and entered the celebrations. He was seen without wearing a mask, next to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in the World Series celebration photo (Roberts was not wearing a mask either), and in other photos with his wife Kourtney, at times kissing her.

Major League Baseball claims to take coronavirus seriously. When an official tried to stop Turner, “he emphatically refused to comply” according to Sherman, and “Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and the protection of others” according to Major League Baseball in a statement.

So what is the next step for MLB? Well, they are apparently doing a full investigation of the matter. What should be the penalty? Pete Rose was banned from Major League Baseball for life for betting on the game. Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were each suspended one year for failing to prevent the Astros from using technology to steal signs. Turner’s actions last Tuesday were completely reckless, and put the health and safety of everyone at risk who he was close to on Tuesday night. Turner deserves a long, and extensive suspension, too. Anything less simply puts Major League Baseball in a negative light.

Turner is one of the top unrestricted free agents in the 2021 Major League Baseball class. Any team that decides to sign Turner for next season could also be fined.