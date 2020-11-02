'Monday Night Raw' (11/2) Results And Review: New Member Of Team Raw Revealed, Guitar On A Pole Match, And More

This edition of Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida. The show featured a guitar on a pole match between Jeff Hardy and Elias and The New Day took on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Randy Orton made his way to the ring. Orton claimed he became the best and better than anyone else after winning the WWE title. He says he is no longer the Legend Killer, he is just simply a legend. He dares anybody from the back to take the title from him. Alexa Bliss came out to the ring. Randy asks where The Fiend is but she just stares at him. She tells Randy he could be here. The Fiend’s music hit but Drew McIntyre nailed a Claymore Kick on Randy out of nowhere. Drew tells Randy he wants his rematch. The Miz came out to try to cash in. McIntyre stopped it and took them out as he knocked them to the outside of the ring. Drew tells them he is taking the title from Randy.

Charly tried to interview Miz and Morrison but they tell her she’s got no business being in their business. Miz calls Drew a child by not letting Miz have his moment and tells him to get over it. Morrison said Drew pissed them off and they challenge Drew to a 2 on 1 handicap match later on.

Elias was in the ring playing before his match. He claimed that Jeff Hardy ran him over because he realized his career has surpassed his. Elias bragged about his album being #1. He claimed he will climb the pole to grab the guitar and smash it on Hardy. He sings his song “Amen” from the Universal Truth album until Jeff Hardy came out.

Jeff Hardy Defeated Elias In The Guitar On A Pole Match

Review: Good match. Hopefully this ended the rivalry between them and they do something great with Jeff down the line. Elias, I don’t know where he goes from here though.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Defeated Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke To Retain The Women’s Tag Team Championships

Review: It was an okay match. The team of Dana and Mandy needs to end though because it is just not working for them as a team.

Charly interviewed Randy Orton, asking if it will be difficult for him to hold on to the title. He said Drew needs a reminder and that reminder comes in the form of an RKO.

R Truth was interviewed in the ring asking why he wanted to face Bobby Lashley. Truth said he wanted to meet Bobby Booshay to sign his water bottle.

Bobby Lashley Defeated R Truth

Bobby continued to put the Hurt Lock on Truth after the match. Drew Gulak tried to pin Truth in the ring but Lashley slammed him down and put the Hurt Lock on him. Bobby put Gulak on top of Truth to pin Truth to win the 24/7 title.

Review: Short match. Truth was entertaining as always. This was to build Bobby up for his match with Sami at Survivor Series.

The Lucha Bros were about to get Gulak for the 24/7 title until they run into Jordan Omogbehin. AJ Styles asked if there was a problem and they left.

Nia Jax was interviewed about Lana and she said she doesn’t want her name in her presence. Nia said she will end Lana’s career.

AJ Stlyes came out to the ring with Jordan Omogbehin. AJ Styles talked about the SmackDown team lacking someone who has the IT factor. He said they lack someone like him and claims himself captain of the Raw team. He brings out Sheamus who is one of the team members. Sheamus came out to the ring. AJ introduced Keith Lee out to the ring. Lee comes out as well. He tells them they are the best of the best. He says he doesn’t care who they get through. Lee says he doesn’t think AJ is the captain. Sheamus said he agrees with Lee and he wouldn’t take orders from him. Braun Strowman came out to the ring saying the team needs these hands. He wants to be a part of it. Lee said Braun needs to qualify to get in. Braun said he has led a winning team before and he beat Lee 2 weeks ago so he qualifies as the team captain. Adam Pearce interrupted saying that he wants him on the team but he couldn’t find an opponent for him. Lee challenges him to face him again for the qualification. Sheamus tells Lee to go to the back of the line and wants to face Braun. AJ proposes a triple threat match between them and if Braun wins, he is on the team. Adam agrees and makes it official.

He's called himself "the face that runs the place".

He's called himself "the champ that runs the camp". NOW…@AJStylesOrg is the self-proclaimed CAPTAIN of Team #WWERaw in the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/1iqEhr2gsO — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020

Braun Strowman Defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus To Qualify For The Men’s Survivor Series Team

Keith Lee and Braun shook hands. Sheamus and Braun argue but AJ tries to get them to shake hands. Sheamus hugs him but then Brogue Kicks Braun out of the ring. Lee knocks Sheamus out of the ring but then AJ drop kicks Lee out of the ring.

Can't Team #WWERaw just get along before the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries?! As @BraunStrowman qualifies, it's complete chaos between these red brand teammates! pic.twitter.com/pdjk4VnRUG — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020

Review: Really intense match. I really enjoyed it but I don’t understand why they would just have Braun on the team. The whole point of the Raw vs. SmackDown is brand supremacy and why wouldn’t they want a monster like Braun on the team. I get that Keith doesn’t want him because of their rivalry but if AJ was claiming himself the captain, why wouldn’t he agree right away to have him on the team in storyline.

Angel Garza cuts a video promo talking about waiting for his special someone.

Charly Caruso interviewed Drew McIntyre saying that other stars could get in the way of him winning back the title from Randy. He said the only person that will beat him for the title is him. He said he will force Randy’s hand to get his rematch. He said he will be more than happy to beat up the Miz and Morrison in their handicap match.

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss appeared on the Fire Fly Fun House. They talk about the RKO being the most important letters. The Abby puppet cursed at Orton and cursed at Alexa for her to put money in the swear jar. Bray recalls Randy destroying his home in the swamp. Bray said The Fiend never forgets. Bray puts the Heal hand on Alexa and she starts pouring blood from her mouth.

Nia Jax Defeated Lana

Shayna tossed Lana outside the ring after the match. Lana tried to fight back against Nia but Nia threw her into the barricade. Nia planted her with a Samoan Drop through the announce table.

Review: This was okay. We all knew this was going to result in Lana getting put through the table again.

The Hurt Business asked Truth how his neck was after Truth ran into him. Truth said he went the wrong way and left. MVP said they signed his water bottle and threw it at his direction as they laughed.

The Hurt Business came out to the ring for the VIP Lounge. MVP hypes up Survivor Series. Cedric Alexander claim that Lashley will show Sami Zayn why he is the best of the best. Lashley tells Sami that there will be more games and he will put him to sleep. MVP wants to collect payment for their handling with Retribution and they will do it in the form of the Raw Tag Team titles. The New Day came out. Kofi praises MVP, Shelton and Lashley but they say Cedric will be good in the future. Kofi claims he has held more championships than them combined. Kofi mentions he has won the WWE title unlike Bobby Lashley. MVP pointed ou that Kofi lost that in 8 seconds and Lashley could beat Kofi less than that. Kofi said that’s all the time Bobby could last according to Lana. MVP calls them clowns because they act and dress like them. MVP claims that Cedric and Shelton will two step all over their faces to take the titles. Xavier calls them a failing 2020 internet start. They start to head to the ring for their match against Cedric and Shelton.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin Defeated The New Day

Review: Good match. I do like the dynamic of where this rivalry could go and I don’t mind this rivalry for the tag titles.

Nikki Cross confronted Alexa Bliss backstage to ask what is going on. She doesn’t respond. Nikki said the real Alexa wouldn’t let this happen. She turns Alexa around and is shocked as she sees her with glowing eyes.

Ricochet Defeated Tucker

Retribution came out as Ali was already by the commentary table. T Bar shoved Ricochet over the top. They attack Tucker in the ring. They bring Ricochet back in the ring. Ricochet tried to fight back but they beat him down. Ali tells him that no sin is forgiven until it is punished and they slam Ricochet down to the mat.

HERE COMES THE MACE. HERE COMES THE T-BAR. THE RETRIBUTION. TAKING OVER #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/E1FRGl0RIi — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 3, 2020

Review: The match was really short and I didn’t expect them to have Tucker move on that quickly after betraying Otis at Hell In A Cell. However, this was to continue to show Retribution as a threatening force which I’m still not buying even with Ali being the leader.

Sheamus confronts Drew McIntyre backstage. Sheamus tried to convince Drew to join the Survivor Series team. Drew said his mind is on Randy right now. Sheamus said he understands but if he changes his mind, he should let him know.

Drew McIntyre Defeated Miz and John Morrison

Randy Orton RKO’d Drew out of nowhere. The Fiend’s laughter was heard all throughout the arena as the show ended.

Review: The match was pretty good. I wouldn’t say main event quality but it was what it was. I’m so over the whole Drew and Randy storyline to be honest I just don’t understand why the rivalry needs to continue.

Overall Review: This wasn’t too unbearable of a show and it did have its moments. The Fire Fly Fun House segment was really good and I did not expect them to have cursing in it even though it was censored out. I think that segment was probably the best out of everything else on the show. The matches were pretty good with the triple threat match being the match of the night.

Grade: 6/10